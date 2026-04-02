April 2026 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, photos, session highlights

Conference-goers and Church leaders give sustaining votes during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

Millions are tuning in this Easter weekend, April 4-5, to the April 2026 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

April 2026 general conference — the Church’s 196th Annual General Conference — features messages from the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders. The four general sessions are for all individuals, families and friends.

It also included a solemn assembly, as Latter-day Saints sustained a new Church President and First Presidency.

Below is information about the conference schedule, how to watch and what happened during the October 2025 general conference.

This article will be updated with videos, talk summaries, session highlights, photo galleries, news and announcements from the April 2026 general conference.

Session schedule for April 2026 general conference

There are two sessions on Saturday, April 4, and two on Sunday, April 5.

Saturday morning session, 10 a.m. MDT.

Saturday afternoon session, 2 p.m. MDT.

Sunday morning session, 10 a.m. MDT.

Sunday afternoon session, 2 p.m. MDT.

All four general sessions are for all audiences. The sessions are scheduled to be two hours each.

Saturday morning session

What happened during the session?

Talk summaries

Saturday afternoon session

What happened during the session?

Talk summaries

Sunday morning session

What happened during the session?

Talk summaries

Sunday afternoon session

What happened during the session?

Talk summaries

How to watch the April 2026 general conference

The April 2026 general conference will be broadcast live worldwide from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City in 80 languages on ChurchofJesusChrist.org/broadcasts and the Gospel Library app, in 14 languages on the General Conference YouTube channel, and in four languages on Gospel Stream.

Sessions will be streamed live in English on KSL-TV, KSL NewsRadio, BYUtv, BYUradio, and their respective websites and smartphone apps. See bonneville.info/general-conference-coverage-map for a list of television and radio stations carrying conference sessions around the world.

General conference will also be available through the Gospel Voice skill on Amazon Alexa devices and through TuneIn by searching for “Saints Channel Talk” or “Canal de los Santos” (for live Spanish interpretation).

Other radio, television, satellite and digital channels are available by Church areas. See a detailed list here.

On-demand viewing of the messages will also be available following the broadcast, on multiple channels in more than 90 languages.

Announcements, news prior to the April 2026 general conference

What happened during the October 2025 general conference?

Church President Russell M. Nelson died on Sept. 27, 2025 — the weekend prior to the October 2025 general conference.

With the death of a President of the Church, the First Presidency is dissolved and the counselors return to their places in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Time between the death of the Church President and the reorganization of the First Presidency — generally after the prophet’s funeral — is called apostolic interregnum.

It was the first time in about 75 years that a Church president has died a few days before a general conference, said President Dallin H. Oaks, who presided at general conference as the president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

He was announced as the new President of the Church on Oct. 14, 2025, and First Presidency counselors were also named — President Henry B. Eyring as first counselor and President D. Todd Christofferson as second counselor.

During conference, 12 musicians from 10 countries around the world joined the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as global members. During the leadership meeting on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, two new Area Seventies were announced and presented for a sustaining vote.