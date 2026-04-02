April 2026 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, photos, session highlights

Millions are tuning in this Easter weekend, April 4-5, to the April 2026 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
April 2026 general conference — the Church’s 196th Annual General Conference — features messages from the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders. The four general sessions are for all individuals, families and friends.
It also included a solemn assembly, as Latter-day Saints sustained a new Church President and First Presidency.
Below is information about the conference schedule, how to watch and what happened during the October 2025 general conference.
This article will be updated with videos, talk summaries, session highlights, photo galleries, news and announcements from the April 2026 general conference.
Session schedule for April 2026 general conference
There are two sessions on Saturday, April 4, and two on Sunday, April 5.
- Saturday morning session, 10 a.m. MDT.
- Saturday afternoon session, 2 p.m. MDT.
- Sunday morning session, 10 a.m. MDT.
- Sunday afternoon session, 2 p.m. MDT.
All four general sessions are for all audiences. The sessions are scheduled to be two hours each.
Saturday morning session
What happened during the session?
- April 2026 general conference began with a solemn assembly.
- President Henry B. Eyring testified of the Savior’s promised peace through fervent prayer.
- Saturday morning session: See photos and read a summary.
Talk summaries
- President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Introduction’
- Elder Patrick Kearon: ‘About His Business’
- Sister Kristin M. Yee: ‘Ministering — “That Ye Love One Another; as I Have Loved You”’
- Elder Clark G. Gilbert: ‘Come Home’
- Elder David A. Bednar: ‘All Who Have Endured Valiantly’
- Elder Michael John U. Teh: ‘Follow the Prophet, He Knows the Way’
- Elder Jorge T. Becerra: ‘Tithing — Putting God First’
- President Henry B. Eyring: ‘Prayers for Peace’
Saturday afternoon session
What happened during the session?
- President D. Todd Christofferson announced that seven General Authority Seventies are to be given emeritus status on Aug. 1.
- Eight men were sustained as new General Authority Seventies.
- A new Primary general presidency was sustained.
- The Church statistical report as of Dec. 31, 2025, was released.
- Saturday afternoon session: See photos and read a summary.
Talk summaries
- Elder Gary E. Stevenson: ‘Lost Luggage, Redeemed Souls’
- Elder Eduardo F. Ortega: ‘Christ, Author and Finisher of Our Faith’
- Elder Wan-Liang Wu: ‘I Will Give Away All My Sins To Know Thee’
- Brother David J. Wunderli: ‘Jesus Christ Is Not Our Burden; He Is Our Relief’
- Elder Gérald Caussé: ‘Love All, Love Each’
- Elder Brian J. Holmes: ‘Jesus Christ Is the Way’
- Elder Clement M. Matswagothata: ‘He Knows You by Name’
- Elder Ulisses Soares: ‘Jesus Christ — the True Vine’
Sunday morning session
What happened during the session?
- ‘Love even your enemies,’ President Oaks says during April 2026 general conference
- ‘We must encounter the empty tomb,’ President Uchtdorf teaches
- Sunday morning session of April 2026 general conference — see photos and read a summary
Talk summaries
- President Dieter F. Uchtdorf: ‘Encounter at the Empty Tomb’
- President Emily Belle Freeman: ‘Best Days and Worst Days’
- Elder Pedro X. Larreal: ‘I Feel My Savior’s Love’
- Elder Edward B. Rowe: ‘Choose Jesus Christ as Your Guide’
- Elder Ronald A. Rasband: ‘He Is Risen’
- Elder Dale G. Renlund: ‘Because of Jesus Christ’
- Elder Thierry K. Mutombo: ‘The Joy of a Covenant Relationship with God’
- Elder Alan R. Walker: ‘A Peculiar Treasure’
- President Dallin H.Oaks: ‘Alive in Christ’
Sunday afternoon session
What happened during the session?
- President D. Todd Christofferson invited members to acquire the character of Christ
- Latter-day Saints taught to ‘abide in Christ’ during April 2026 general conference
- Prophet, Apostles testify of Christ’s Atonement, Resurrection on Easter Sunday
- ‘Reflect on the meaning of His divine names’: Conference speakers testify of Christ’s titles
- See photos from the Sunday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference
Talk summaries
- President D. Todd Christofferson: ‘The Character of Christ’
- Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong: ‘Remember “Remember, Remember”’
- Elder Aaron T. Hall: ‘I Glory in My Jesus’
- President Susan H. Porter: ‘Here Am I, Send Me’
- Elder Neil L. Andersen: ‘Eternal Marriage Is an Eternal Journey’
- Elder Quentin L. Cook: ‘Keys, Covenants and Easter’
- Elder Taniela B. Wakolo: ‘Come Unto Christ — Together’
- Elder Gerrit W. Gong: ‘Abide with Me; ’Tis Eastertide’
- President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Closing remarks’
How to watch the April 2026 general conference
The April 2026 general conference will be broadcast live worldwide from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City in 80 languages on ChurchofJesusChrist.org/broadcasts and the Gospel Library app, in 14 languages on the General Conference YouTube channel, and in four languages on Gospel Stream.
Sessions will be streamed live in English on KSL-TV, KSL NewsRadio, BYUtv, BYUradio, and their respective websites and smartphone apps. See bonneville.info/general-conference-coverage-map for a list of television and radio stations carrying conference sessions around the world.
General conference will also be available through the Gospel Voice skill on Amazon Alexa devices and through TuneIn by searching for “Saints Channel Talk” or “Canal de los Santos” (for live Spanish interpretation).
Other radio, television, satellite and digital channels are available by Church areas. See a detailed list here.
On-demand viewing of the messages will also be available following the broadcast, on multiple channels in more than 90 languages.
Announcements, news prior to the April 2026 general conference
- First Presidency invites all to participate in April 2026 general conference
- April 2026 general conference: 4 sessions and a solemn assembly over Easter weekend
- What is a solemn assembly?
- Watch the April 2026 edition of the World Report
- 91 new Area Seventies sustained in leadership meeting of April 2026 general conference
- 4 general conference-related games to download
- Download this updated March 2026 chart of general authorities and general officers
What happened during the October 2025 general conference?
Church President Russell M. Nelson died on Sept. 27, 2025 — the weekend prior to the October 2025 general conference.
With the death of a President of the Church, the First Presidency is dissolved and the counselors return to their places in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Time between the death of the Church President and the reorganization of the First Presidency — generally after the prophet’s funeral — is called apostolic interregnum.
It was the first time in about 75 years that a Church president has died a few days before a general conference, said President Dallin H. Oaks, who presided at general conference as the president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
He was announced as the new President of the Church on Oct. 14, 2025, and First Presidency counselors were also named — President Henry B. Eyring as first counselor and President D. Todd Christofferson as second counselor.
During conference, 12 musicians from 10 countries around the world joined the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as global members. During the leadership meeting on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, two new Area Seventies were announced and presented for a sustaining vote.