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General Conference

Download a PDF of talk summaries from April 2026 general conference

As a service to readers, the Church News has created downloadable PDFs in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French summarizing each message shared during April 2026 general conference

Available in:Spanish | Portuguese
Attendees leave after the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Christine Rappleye
David Schneider
By Christine Rappleye, David Schneider

During the April 2026 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, members sustained the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a solemn assembly as the conference opened.

President Dallin H. Oaks, 18th President of the Church, taught Latter-day Saints on Easter Sunday, April 5, of the Savior’s great commandments to love God and neighbor and also invited all to be peacemakers. He echoed Jesus’ words from the Sermon on the Mount to “love your enemies” (see Matthew 5:43-44).

“My brothers and sisters, as followers of Christ, let us follow Him by forgoing contention and by using the language and methods of peacemakers,” President Oaks declared. “In our families and other personal relationships, let us avoid what is harsh and hateful.”

As a service to our readers, the Church News has created downloadable PDFs of the talk summaries in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French, summarizing each message shared during the April 2026 general conference.

View and download the PDF here of summaries in English.

View and download the PDF here of summaries in Spanish.

View and download the PDF here of summaries in Portuguese.

View and download the PDF here of summaries in French.

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