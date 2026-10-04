Elder Ciro Schmeil: ‘Consider Your Ways, and From This Day Will I Bless You’

Elder Ciro Schmeil, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026.

Elder Ciro Schmeil, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday morning session of October 2026 general conference about making covenants with God. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Schmeil’s talk summary

God did not leave His children alone on the journey to return to Him. Two divine helps are the Savior, Jesus Christ, and covenants.

The Savior “knows us individually and He will help us if we seek Him.” In turn, “we show our faith in Christ by making and keeping covenants with God.”

Through covenants, individuals become yoked with the Savior, and their burdens become lighter.

Baptism is the first covenant made with God and is renewed each week by partaking of the sacrament. “The sacrament is essential to have the Spirit and the strength to continue on the covenant path.”

In the book of Haggai, the Israelites are commanded to rebuild the temple. They do not make it a priority and are rebuked by the Lord. After they consider their ways, they repent. The Lord then says, “from this day will I bless you” (Haggai 2:19).

“May we also consider our ways. Heavenly Father is not asking us to physically build the temple, but He is asking us to build a strong relationship with Him and His Son, Jesus Christ, through our covenants. He will magnify our efforts as we … make the proper adjustments to make and keep covenants with Him.”

Notable quotes

“It is through covenants that we become yoked with the Savior, Jesus Christ, and our burdens become lighter.”

“May we also consider our ways. Heavenly Father is not asking us to physically build the temple, but He is asking us to build a strong relationship with Him and His Son, Jesus Christ, through our covenants.”

“I know that God keeps His promises. I have seen it in my life. He gave me spiritual and physical strength when I needed it most.”

Who is Elder Schmeil?

Elder Ciro Schmeil, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ciro Schmeil was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 4, 2020. At the time of his call, he had been serving as a branch president.

Elder Schmeil was born in Ponta Grossa, Brazil, in 1971 and is the husband of Alessandra Machado Louza. They have two children.

He served in the Utah Ogden Mission, and Elder Schmeil earned degrees from the University of Utah and Ohio University.

What has Elder Schmeil done recently?

Elder Ciro Schmeil spoke in the April 2021 general conference in an address titled “Faith To Act and Become.”

On April 18, Elder Schmeil, who is serving in the Church’s Brazil Area presidency, presided over the groundbreaking of the Teresina Brazil Temple.

Read Elder Schmeil’s previous general conference address.