October 2026 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, photos, session highlights

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sings during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Millions will tune in this weekend, Oct. 3-4, to the October 2026 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

October 2026 general conference — the Church’s 196th Semiannual General Conference — will feature messages from the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders. Four general sessions will be for all individuals, families and friends.

Below is information about the conference schedule, how to watch and what happened during the April 2026 general conference.

This article will be updated with videos, talk summaries, session highlights, photo galleries, news and announcements from the October 2026 general conference.

Session schedule for October 2026 general conference

There will be two sessions on Saturday, Oct. 3, and two on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Saturday morning session, 10 a.m. MDT.

Saturday afternoon session, 2 p.m. MDT.

Sunday morning session, 10 a.m. MDT.

Sunday afternoon session, 2 p.m. MDT.

All four general sessions are for all audiences. The sessions are scheduled to be two hours each.

How to watch the October 2026 general conference

The October 2026 general conference will be broadcast live worldwide from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City in more than 70 languages on ChurchofJesusChrist.org/broadcasts and the Gospel Library app, in 12 languages on the General Conference YouTube channel, and in four languages on Gospel Stream.

Sessions will be streamed live in English on KSL-TV, KSL NewsRadio, BYUtv, BYUradio, and their respective websites and smartphone apps. See bonneville.info/general-conference-coverage-map for a list of television and radio stations carrying conference sessions around the world.

General conference will also be available through the Gospel Voice skill on Amazon Alexa devices and through TuneIn by searching for “Saints Channel Talk” or “Canal de los Santos” (for live Spanish interpretation).

Other radio, television, satellite and digital channels are available by Church areas. See a detailed list here.

On-demand viewing of the messages will also be available following the broadcast, on multiple channels in more than 90 languages.

All members give a sustaining vote during the solemn assembly as part of the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Announcements, news prior to the October 2026 general conference

What happened during the April 2026 general conference?

The April 2026 general conference, which was on Easter weekend, opened with a solemn assembly to sustain Church President Dallin H. Oaks; the First Presidency with President Henry B. Eyring as first counselor and President D. Todd Christofferson as second counselor; and the members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The First Presidency, from left, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor; President Dallin H. Oaks; and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor, smile during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Also, during the Saturday afternoon session, on April 4, eight new General Authority Seventies were sustained, and it was announced that seven General Authority Seventies would receive emeritus status on Aug. 1. A new Primary general presidency — President Rosemary K. Chibota and her counselors, Sister Nina M. Garfield and Sister Theresa A. Collins — was sustained and began serving on Aug. 1.

During the Thursday, April 2, leadership meeting, 91 new Area Seventies were announced and presented for sustaining vote, with 73 Area Seventies designated for release on or before Aug. 1.

Twelve singers from 10 countries and territories joined The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as global members to sing in the Saturday morning and Sunday morning and afternoon sessions.