In Jordan, Latter-day Saint Charities — the humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — collaborates with Medical Aid for Palestinians to provide essential care to those who cannot afford it.

Latter-day Saint Charities has donated medical equipment and supplies to Medical Aid for Palestinians, which works for the health and dignity of Palestinians living under occupation and as refugees. The organization also seeks to develop local capacity and skills to ensure the long-term development of the Palestinian health care system, according to its website.

The following photos published on the Church’s Middle East Newsroom show some of the Palestinians in Jordan whose lives have been changed by generous donations from people worldwide to Latter-day Saint Charities.

Photos were taken at the Medical Aid for Palestinians clinic located in Talbieh, Jordan, in October 2021.

A Palestinian woman and her son visit the Medical Aid for Palestinians clinic in Talbieh, Jordan, on Oct. 24, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A Palestinian family leaves the Medical Aid for Palestinians clinic in Talbieh, Jordan, on Oct. 24, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A boy helps his father to the Medical Aid for Palestinians clinic in Talbieh, Jordan, on Oct. 24, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Maha Al Saqqa, executive director of the Medical Aid for Palestinians clinic in Talbieh, Jordan, fills out paperwork for a mother and daughter on Oct. 24, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A patient at the Medical Aid for Palestinians clinic in Talbieh, Jordan, on Oct. 24, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Thekriat Masarwa manages the lab funded by Latter-day Saint Charities at the Medical Aid for Palestinians clinic in Talbieh, Jordan. Photographed on Oct. 24, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bayan Ziad works in a medical lab funded by Latter-day Saint Charities in Talbieh, Jordan, on Oct. 24, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lab technicians Bayan Ziad and Amal Barraj work in the medical lab funded by Latter-day Saint Charities in Talbieh, Jordan, on Oct. 24, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lab technician Amal Barraj at the Medical Aid for Palestinians clinic in Talbieh, Jordan, on Oct. 24, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Maha Al Saqqa, executive director of the Medical Aid for Palestinians clinic in Talbieh, Jordan, visits with Latter-day Saint Charities representatives Stephen and Susan Zwahlen on Oct. 24, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Latter-day Saint Charities representative Susan Zwahlen talks to a staff member at the Medical Aid for Palestinians clinic in Talbieh, Jordan, on Oct. 24, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Medical Aid for Palestinians Clinic in Talbieh, Jordan. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Medical Aid for Palestinians clinic is located in Talbieh, Jordan. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints