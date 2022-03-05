Mindful of current conflict, commotion and suffering, the Church’s Europe Area presidency has invited Latter-day Saints in Europe to take part in an areawide day of fasting and prayer on Sunday, March 6.

As followers of Jesus Christ, “we long for resolution, comfort and peace during these times,” said the letter from the area presidency — Elder Massimo De Feo, Elder Erich W. Kopischke and Elder Ruben V. Alliaud, all General Authority Seventies. The letter was posted on Newsroom websites across the area earlier this week.

Expressing gratitude for those contacting Church leaders across Europe to offer support in caring for those in need, the area presidency directed interested individuals to coordinate their efforts with their stake presidencies or, for multistake projects, to work under the leadership of the Area Seventy in their jurisdiction.

The Europe Area presidency also acknowledged appreciation for the generous donations to the Church’s humanitarian and fast offering funds, both used to help those in need.

“In addition to accommodating temporal assistance, we invite all members to participate in an areawide day of prayer and fasting for peace, on Sunday, 6 March 2022,” the letter states. “Together, we will turn our hearts and minds to those experiencing dismay and suffering.”

A day earlier, the Church issued a statement from Salt Lake City headquarters, explaining that it is helping with aid to the developing humanitarian crisis in Eastern Europe, with relief supplies on the way and additional aid being organized.

While armed conflict is involving countries such as Ukraine, Russia, Belarus and others that are in the Church’s Eastern Europe Area, refugees are flooding into the nations of the Europe Area and humanitarian aid is being sent from those European countries.

“With steadfastness in Christ, we pray that as we stand united in love and faith, we can make a difference in this troubled world,” the Europe Area presidency wrote. “Furthermore, we trust that “perfect love casteth out all fear” (Moroni 8:16). We are confident that with the help of the Lord, we will lift hearts and souls.

“We testify that the gospel of Jesus Christ is the answer to the problems, challenges and questions of life, and we invite all people of good will to turn to Christ,” the letter concluded. “We testify that He is the Savior of the world, the true and only source of everlasting peace.”