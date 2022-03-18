Church members in several European countries are helping refugees from Ukraine by making monetary donations and providing shelter, food, supplies and other necessities. Many are opening their own homes. Others are providing support online.

Online help and resources

The Church created an online landing page with current news, links, contact information and guidelines on how to help people emotionally in times of crisis. It can be found here: uk.churchofjesuschrist.org/ukraine-europe-area-emergency-response

People willing to offer support or ask questions on how to help can use the section of that website titled ‘How to help others.’

A newly created Facebook page was also launched for Ukrainian members seeking help. Volunteers with various language skills assist those seeking help or information. One of these volunteers is an English teacher from Ukraine who just arrived in Germany with her child and mother-in-law, explained the Church’s United Kingdom Newsroom.

JustServe.org has projects by area and zip code, including options for serving remotely. The JustServe website and app lists several projects from Ukrainian and Polish organizations, and volunteers are signing up to help.

Recent ways Church members are helping refugees

JustServe UK posted about recent efforts on social media.

“With existing contacts JustServe was ready to help immediately at the start of the conflict and will continue to help when new needs arise. We hope that it is not too long before the situation stabilizes and all those in need can receive the aid they need,” says the post.

In Poland, Church members have opened their homes, made room at their tables and shared their closets, reported UK Newsroom. Meanwhile, Church members from across Europe are sending clothing, blankets, food and water in cars and minivans to Church meetinghouses in Poland.

Stacy Chandler, a Church women’s leader in Poland, said, “This will change the face of the Church in Poland forever.” She added, “Refugee members made their way here, stopped for a rest and attended our Sunday services.”

In Moldova, Church members are picking up refugees at the Ukraine border and helping them with food, lodging and other necessities. Many refugees left almost everything behind, and even small gestures such as a stuffed animal are making a big difference, said UK Newsroom.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Moldova supply stuffed animals to refugee children arriving at the country in March 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church members in Slovakia opened their homes for refugees from Kyiv, providing housing for 13 adults, plus children as young as 18 months.

More than 100 members and friends from congregations in the Madrid, Spain, area gathered food, coats, baby items and cleaning products and labeled the care packages in both Spanish and Ukrainian. Almost 400 packages were prepared and delivered.