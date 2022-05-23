Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Peru answered the call to serve others in their communities in May.

Members of the Lima Peru Santa Patricia Stake donated blood on Saturday, May 7, to benefit the San Borja National Children’s Health Institute. The donation event was held at the La Molina Vieja Ward building in the district La Molina.

Two girls who are recovering patients visited the blood donation to personally thank the volunteers, reported the Church’s Peru Newsroom.

Organizers pointed out how a unit of blood can save three lives. They had the motto, “Love, Donate, Live because Saving Lives Is in Your Veins.”

Two patients from the San Borja National Children’s Health Institute visit blood donors at the Church’s La Molina Vieja Ward building in Lima, Peru, on May 7, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A week later, 80 volunteers from the Lima Peru Chaclacayo Stake showed up to donate blood during a blood drive for Ate Vitarte Emergency Hospital of the Ministry of Health. The event was held at the Ñaña Ward building in the district of Chaclacayo.

The hospital and the stake coordinated the campaign by explaining how “donating blood is donating life,” and the volunteers showed their willingness to help patients who are in need, said the report on Peru Newsroom.

That same weekend, Helping Hands volunteers in yellow vests and shirts from the Church of Jesus Christ painted fences and cleaned and removed paper stuck to posts in a day of service in the La Molina district of Lima.

The service project lasted from 8 a.m. until noon and was in response to an invitation from the Volunteer Network of La Molina, which is a neighborhood collaboration of citizens working to better the community, said Peru’s Newsroom.

Helping Hands volunteers also helped clean and plant trees with the Volunteer Network of Comas, in the Comas district of Lima on May 13. Another report on Peru’s Newsroom explained how the service activity improved and beautified the district sector.

The Church volunteers joined more than 20 representatives of several other volunteer organizations in the district, showing their desire to improve their community through their service.