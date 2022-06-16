FamilySearch announces RootsTech 2023 will be virtual and in person

After two consecutive years of being held completely online, RootsTech 2023 will be a virtual and in-person event, FamilySearch announced on Thursday, June 16.

The three-day global family history gathering will be held March 2-4, 2023.

“We are excited to continue to serve the millions of people who attend virtually each year and look forward to welcoming those who will attend in-person in Salt Lake City,” said Jen Allen, RootsTech event director.

We are thrilled to announce that RootsTech 2023 will be a global online event enhanced by an in-person experience! YOU decide how you want to enjoy RootsTech.



Join us from your home or join your fellow family history enthusiasts in person in Salt Lake City. pic.twitter.com/ofIA28wGCm — RootsTech (@RootsTechConf) June 16, 2022

Like previous events, RootsTech 2023 will include keynote speakers, classes, and opportunities to connect with family past, present and future.

The virtual experience will remain free while the in-person event will have a cost, the press release stated. The cost, to be determined, will cover registration and exclusive classes with enhanced features — such as live Q&As, in-depth workshops, case studies and connection experiences — and the expo hall.

More than 3 million people participated virtually in RootsTech 2022, according to the release. The annual event, traditionally held in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, was forced to go entirely virtual in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RootsTech 2023 will mark the event’s 13th year. RootsTech first launched in 2011 with 3,000 in-person attendees and grew to 32,000 in 2020, with thousands more who participated via livestream.

As the event continues to evolve, innovation remains a guiding principle for RootsTech organizers.

“We feel compelled to keep learning and evolving,” Allen said. “We are constantly seeking new ideas to help expand reach outside the industry and create engaging and educational experiences for RootsTech attendees.”

Additional details about RootsTech 2023 are forthcoming.