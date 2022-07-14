Stakes in Peru hold blood donation events four weeks in a row

Over the last four Saturdays, members in 11 stakes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in and around Lima, Peru, donated blood in a coordinated campaign to help hospitals and patients.

The blood donation events were carried out on June 18 and 25 and July 2 and 9, with the aim of helping people who need blood by following the example of the Savior Jesus Christ to serve others.

The Church’s Peru Newsroom highlighted all of the efforts, starting with Saturday, June 18, when about 80 volunteers from the Ventanilla Peru and Lima Peru Miramar stakes donated blood.

The event was held at the Church’s meeting house in Ventanilla, Callao, which is west of Lima, and the blood donations benefited patients at Alberto Sabogal Sologuren National Hospital.

The next Saturday, June 25, members of the Lima Peru Las Palmeras and Lima Peru Prolima stakes held a blood drive at the Church’s Las Palmeras meetinghouse in Los Olivos, a province of Lima. With the motto, “Donate today, donate always,” the campaign helped benefit the Sabogal Hospital as well.

The notice from Peru Newsroom noted that each year on June 16, World Voluntary Blood Donor Day is celebrated, and this activity was to commemorate those efforts — in addition to continuing the blood donation campaign over the next few weeks in other units of the Church in Lima.

Meanwhile, on June 25, members of the Lima Peru San Juan Stake organized a health campaign for the community at one of the meetinghouses in the district of San Juan de Miraflores.

A member of the Lima Peru San Juan Stake donates blood in the Church meetinghouse in San Juan de Miraflores, Peru, on June 25, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The event included voluntary blood donation, and health services were also provided in immunizations, psychology, ophthalmology, nutrition, and general medicine for families in the area. The efforts were done in coordination with the district health center.

Also on the same day, around 55 Helping Hands volunteers from the Lima Peru La Libertad and Lima Peru Callao stakes donated blood to benefit hospital patients. The campaign was held at the Church’s meeting center in La Perla, Callao. The motto was “Save a life, always donate.”

La Libertad Stake President Iván Arias expressed that through community service the Church and the health system come together to care for those who need blood. He thanked the volunteers who come to donate blood following the example of Jesus Christ to help the needy.

Stake members also held the service activity to commemorate the creation of the La Libertad Stake on June 21, 2009.

Helping Hands volunteers from the Lima Peru Los Olivos Stake donate blood for the Alberto Sabogal Sologuren National Hospital in Los Olivos, Peru, on July 2, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The next week, on Saturday, July 2, members of the Lima Peru Los Olivos Stake continued the blood donation campaign by donating blood to Sabogal Hospital. The blood drive took place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,at the Los Olivos meetinghouse.

And on that same day, members of the Lima Peru Puente Piedra Stake held a blood donation campaign for Cayetano Heredia National Hospital. Puente Piedra is one of 43 districts in the Lima area.

Stake president Walter Chavez thanked the members of the Church and the medical staff for their participation in the activity, which he said was an opportunity to serve others who are in need of blood.

Then on Saturday, July 9, volunteers wearing yellow Helping Hands vests from the Lima Peru Naranjal and Lima Peru El Olivar stakes met in the Callao area, west of Lima, to donate blood. Members of each stake presidency were there as well.

Staff from the Sabogal Hospital thanked the participating members of the Church for their valuable support.