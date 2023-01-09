How to subscribe to the Church News in print and online

Global

The Church News website and app are available in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Want to keep up-to-date with the Church News? Whether in print, on your computer or on your phone, here’s how you can subscribe to the Church News.

The Church News print edition is available with a Deseret News subscription for as low as $4.40 per week and is mailed direct to homes 52 times per year.

The subscription also includes Deseret, a magazine published 10 times per year.

Contact 801-204-6100 or service@deseretnews.com for more information about subscribing to the Deseret News.

Web

All Church News articles published since 1988 are available online at TheChurchNews.com. Many articles are also available in Spanish and Portuguese. Search the archives through the search bar located in the menu at the top right of the page.

Church News content is available on the following social media platforms:

Facebook

English: TheChurchNews

Spanish: ChurchNewsEspanol

Portuguese: ChurchNewsPortugues

Twitter/X

English: @the_churchnews

Spanish: @churchnewses

Portuguese: @churchnewspt

Instagram

English: @thechurchnews

Spanish: @churchnewsespanol

Portuguese: @churchnewsportugues

Pinterest

English: @churchnewsenglish

Email

The Church News offers two email subscriptions: Church News Today and This Week in Church News. Sign up for the email newsletters at thechurchnews.com/newsletters to receive Church News content in your inbox daily and/or every Tuesday.

Mobile

Download the Church News app from the App Store or from Google Play. The app is available with content in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Podcast

Subscribe to the Church News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Spotify, bookshelf PLUS or wherever you get podcasts.

Video

Watch and subscribe to Church News videos and Church News Today at YouTube.com/@ChurchNewsVideos and Instagram.com/thechurchnews/reels/. Church News videos are also at thechurchnews.com/church-news-videos or in the Church News app under the media tab.