World Food Programme highlights the Church in efforts to fight hunger

A new video released Oct. 24, 2023, highlights how a $32 million donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped the World Food Programme over the past year.

A new video from the World Food Programme thanks The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for last year’s $32 million donation — a gift that has helped the organization to reach 1.6 million people across nine countries with lifesaving food in the past year.

The video was released in a collaborative social media post between World Food Programme USA and Caring.ChurchofJesusChrist on Tuesday, Oct. 24, which is United Nations Day.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization.

The world is facing an unprecedented hunger crisis, the new video explained. But the Church’s donation helped provide:

Healthy school meals for students in Haiti.

Nutritious foods for nursing moms in Afghanistan.

Treatment for malnourished babies in Yemen.

Help for vulnerable people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Somalia and South Sudan.

“By working together, we are ensuring that families will wake up tomorrow knowing there will be enough food on their tables,” the video said.

A new video released Oct. 24, 2023, highlights how a $32 million donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped the World Food Programme over the last year. | Screenshot from YouTube

The Church’s collaboration with World Food Programme began in 2014, explained a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Program leaders toured the Church’s welfare operations in Salt Lake City in 2019, and the two organizations worked together to fill hunger gaps during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Church follows the admonition of Jesus Christ to feed the hungry and care for those in need. Humanitarian efforts relieve suffering, foster self-reliance and provide opportunities for service — giving assistance without regard to race, religious affiliation or nationality.

The Church’s 2022 Caring for Those in Need annual report outlined more than $1 billion in expenditures around the world.