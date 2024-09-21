Oil painting “He Called Me by Name,” by Michael Malm, depicts Joseph Smith receiving a visit from Moroni.

It was the evening of Sept. 21, 1823, when 17-year-old Joseph Smith humbly prayed for forgiveness and understanding of his place before God.

Three years earlier, he had knelt in a grove of trees and received the First Vision.

On that fall night in upstate New York in 1823, the angel Moroni appeared to Joseph Smith, and during Moroni’s four visits, he taught Joseph and revealed the nearby location of an ancient record written on gold plates — the Book of Mormon. Moroni quoted scripture about the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ and the gathering of Israel.

A painting by Tom Lovell, “Moroni Appears to Joseph Smith in His Room,” depicts what happened on the night of Sept. 21, 1823. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Kyle S. McKay, a General Authority Seventy and Church historian and recorder for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said in an interview with the Church News the Sept. 21-22, 1823, events marked the beginning of the Restoration.

“If you were to ask Joseph in his day when was the beginning of the rise of the Church of Jesus Christ in these latter days, he probably would not have pointed to the First Vision. That was the beginning of the redemption of Joseph,” Elder McKay said. “The beginning of the redemption or Restoration of the Church and the gospel happened on Sept. 21, 1823, when Moroni shows up and says: ‘Joseph, I’m a messenger sent from the presence of God. My name is Moroni. Let’s get to work.’”

In many ways, this is the moment when the Restoration becomes public, said Keith A. Erekson, director of research and outreach with the Church History Department.

“Joseph had had his experience that we now call the First Vision, but that was largely a private thing,” Erekson said. “But at this moment, it is going to become a very big deal in the Smith family.”

Four years later, after annual meetings with the angel Moroni on the anniversary of that initial visit, Joseph received the plates and began the work of translation.

Sept. 21-22, 2023, was the 200th anniversary of Moroni’s first visits to young Joseph. Here’s coverage from then, including articles, a podcast episode and videos, and other articles from the Church News.

