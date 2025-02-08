Remembering the power of temple covenants for Nauvoo pioneers during reenactment walk to Mississippi River

Young women from surrounding towns carry flags during the Exodus Commemoration event in historic Nauvoo, Illinois, on Feb. 1, 2025. The flags represent nationalities that were present in Nauvoo, Illinois, in the 1840s.

NAUVOO, Illinois — Brisk winds and blue skies greeted more than 300 people gathered in Historic Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, Feb. 1, for the Exodus Commemoration. After a quick breakfast, they lined up to walk from the Cultural Hall to Parley Street, and then to the edge of the Mississippi River, with an honorary Nauvoo Legion leading the way.

For the first time, most members of this honor guard were young men aged 12-18, and they marched on behalf of original Nauvoo Legion members. Walking behind them were more than 20 young women carrying flags, also walking on behalf of individual pioneers.

“We want to provide the rising generation with personal experiences on sacred ground to help strengthen their faith in Jesus Christ,” explained Elder Gary Jestice, a senior missionary from Pleasant Grove, Utah, who led the planning committee with his wife, Sister Lisa Jestice.

Ben Bailey, 14, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, said: “Being in the Nauvoo Legion was way better than just watching. We actually had something to do, and it felt like we were part of history instead of just talking about it.”

Betsy Eckersley, 14, of Quincy, Illinois, agreed: “Carrying the flag and marching down to the Mississippi River made me realize how strong the pioneer Saints were. I’m proud they’re my ancestors, and I hope everyone will know how amazing they were.”

The event commemorates when the first wagons of early members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints left Nauvoo 179 years ago on Feb. 4, 1846, as they headed west.

Mark J. Maucotel, temple recorder at the Nauvoo Illinois Temple, provided opening remarks from the steps of the Cultural Hall about the round-the-clock efforts to complete more than 5,000 temple ordinances before members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had to leave the temple behind, and about how they were strengthened by their temple covenants for the arduous journey to the Salt Lake Valley.

Mark J. Maucotel, Nauvoo Illinois Temple recorder, offers opening remarks during the Exodus Commemoration event in historic Nauvoo, Illinois, on Feb. 1, 2025, from the steps of the Cultural Hall. | Susan Sims

Maucotel quoted pioneer Sarah P. Rich, who described the feelings of many in 1846: “If it had not been for the faith and knowledge that was bestowed upon us in that temple by the influence and help of the Spirit of the Lord, our journey would have been like one taking a leap in the dark.”

As two drummers signaled the time for the procession to begin, scores of families and friends assembled behind the Nauvoo Legion representatives and flagbearers to walk in honor of their ancestors or other pioneers. Horse-drawn wagons brought up the rear. When everyone reached the banks of the Mississippi River, most gathered on a slope near the Pioneer Memorial, grateful for some warm apple cider to stave off the cold.

Sister Ann Thomas, wife of Nauvoo Stake President Matthew Thomas, provides the keynote remarks for the Exodus Commemoration event in historic Nauvoo, Illinois, on Feb. 1, 2025. "I hope we are all thinking of ways we can keep [our] covenants in the forefront of our minds so they can be our guiding principles and our strength and our hope," she said. | Susan Sims

They listened as Ann Thomas of the Nauvoo Illinois Stake provided remarks about the importance of keeping the covenants that the early Saints were first to make.

Thomas noted how the Saints had only their baptismal covenants to sustain them for many years before the temple was built, and she asked the youth in the crowd: “How are your baptismal covenants strengthening you and sustaining you? Do you remember [Christ’s] sacrifice in the Garden of Gethsemane and on Golgotha? Do we take the sacrament each week to renew and strengthen our relationship with Him?”

She urged the youth to work to gain the eternal perspective that keeping covenants provides.

President Daniel S. Mehr, Illinois Historic Sites leader, and missionaries wear period attire at the Exodus Commemoration event in historic Nauvoo, Illinois, on Feb. 1, 2025. He serves with his wife, Sister Rebecca Mehr. | Susan Sims

President Daniel S. Mehr, site leader of the Illinois Historic Sites, commented on the purpose of the annual commemoration: “The Saints’ hearts were knit together with God because of the ordinances they received in the temple. Remembering with gratitude the significance of that is one reason why we work hard to plan this great annual event.”

Historic Nauvoo is open year-round. Virtual tours are also available. For more information, visit nauvoohistoricsites.org.

What youth said

Fourteen-year-old Emrie Koch doesn’t have any ancestors from Nauvoo but was excited to be participating because “it sounded cool to learn about the history behind it.”

Many of the youth participating had never been to the Exodus Commemoration in historic Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, but they were invited by parents and priesthood leaders to attend and decided to come. Emrie Koch, 14, left, was a flagbearer, and brother T.J. helped represent the Nauvoo Legion. She doesn’t have any ancestors from Nauvoo but was excited to be participating because "it sounded cool to learn about the history behind it." | Rebecca Fillmore

Henry Dea, 17, of the Peoria Ward, Peoria Illinois Stake, said, “For me, participating in the Legion really put into context the sacrifice made by the pioneers, and it has strengthened my testimony of trusting in the Lord even when it seems all is going wrong.”

Rose Eckersley, 12, of the Quincy 2nd Ward, Nauvoo Illinois Stake, said: “As we marched down the road, I looked up and saw all the colorful flags and was reminded of how many different kinds of people came together from all over the world. It made me feel stronger.

Sam Bailey, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, said, “Having something to do made it more fun because we had a real role to play.”

The flags represent nationalities that were present in Nauvoo, Illinois, in the 1840s. | Susan Sims

The Bitner family drove more than three hours from Des Moines, Iowa, to participate in the Exodus Commemoration event in historic Nauvoo, Illinois, on Feb. 1, 2025. They researched their family history and found ancestors who were of a similar age to all the kids in the family. "I think it’s going to be an amazing spiritual experience for us to walk where our ancestors walked and see what they sacrificed for their beliefs," said Brittany Bitner, back center right, before the procession began. | Rebecca Fillmore

Historic Nauvoo has several senior missionaries who serve as "teamsters" to drive wagon tours throughout the year. For the Exodus Commemoration on Feb. 1, 2025, teamsters also drove a surry and other historic wagons. | Susan Sims

Youth lead the way to the river along Parley Street, representing the Nauvoo Legion and as flagbearers, during the Exodus Commemoration event in historic Nauvoo, Illinois, on Feb. 1, 2025. | Susan Sims

