Remembering the power of temple covenants for Nauvoo pioneers during reenactment walk to Mississippi River
Youth participate in honorary Nauvoo Legion and as flagbearers during milelong walk
By Susan Sims
Susan Sims is the Church's communications director for Iowa and western Illinois.
NAUVOO, Illinois — Brisk winds and blue skies greeted more than 300 people gathered in Historic Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, Feb. 1, for the Exodus Commemoration. After a quick breakfast, they lined up to walk from the Cultural Hall to Parley Street, and then to the edge of the Mississippi River, with an honorary Nauvoo Legion leading the way.
For the first time, most members of this honor guard were young men aged 12-18, and they marched on behalf of original Nauvoo Legion members. Walking behind them were more than 20 young women carrying flags, also walking on behalf of individual pioneers.
“We want to provide the rising generation with personal experiences on sacred ground to help strengthen their faith in Jesus Christ,” explained Elder Gary Jestice, a senior missionary from Pleasant Grove, Utah, who led the planning committee with his wife, Sister Lisa Jestice.
Ben Bailey, 14, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, said: “Being in the Nauvoo Legion was way better than just watching. We actually had something to do, and it felt like we were part of history instead of just talking about it.”
Betsy Eckersley, 14, of Quincy, Illinois, agreed: “Carrying the flag and marching down to the Mississippi River made me realize how strong the pioneer Saints were. I’m proud they’re my ancestors, and I hope everyone will know how amazing they were.”
The event commemorates when the first wagons of early members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints left Nauvoo 179 years ago on Feb. 4, 1846, as they headed west.
Mark J. Maucotel, temple recorder at the Nauvoo Illinois Temple, provided opening remarks from the steps of the Cultural Hall about the round-the-clock efforts to complete more than 5,000 temple ordinances before members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had to leave the temple behind, and about how they were strengthened by their temple covenants for the arduous journey to the Salt Lake Valley.
Maucotel quoted pioneer Sarah P. Rich, who described the feelings of many in 1846: “If it had not been for the faith and knowledge that was bestowed upon us in that temple by the influence and help of the Spirit of the Lord, our journey would have been like one taking a leap in the dark.”
As two drummers signaled the time for the procession to begin, scores of families and friends assembled behind the Nauvoo Legion representatives and flagbearers to walk in honor of their ancestors or other pioneers. Horse-drawn wagons brought up the rear. When everyone reached the banks of the Mississippi River, most gathered on a slope near the Pioneer Memorial, grateful for some warm apple cider to stave off the cold.
They listened as Ann Thomas of the Nauvoo Illinois Stake provided remarks about the importance of keeping the covenants that the early Saints were first to make.
Thomas noted how the Saints had only their baptismal covenants to sustain them for many years before the temple was built, and she asked the youth in the crowd: “How are your baptismal covenants strengthening you and sustaining you? Do you remember [Christ’s] sacrifice in the Garden of Gethsemane and on Golgotha? Do we take the sacrament each week to renew and strengthen our relationship with Him?”
She urged the youth to work to gain the eternal perspective that keeping covenants provides.
President Daniel S. Mehr, site leader of the Illinois Historic Sites, commented on the purpose of the annual commemoration: “The Saints’ hearts were knit together with God because of the ordinances they received in the temple. Remembering with gratitude the significance of that is one reason why we work hard to plan this great annual event.”
Fourteen-year-old Emrie Koch doesn’t have any ancestors from Nauvoo but was excited to be participating because “it sounded cool to learn about the history behind it.”
Henry Dea, 17, of the Peoria Ward, Peoria Illinois Stake, said, “For me, participating in the Legion really put into context the sacrifice made by the pioneers, and it has strengthened my testimony of trusting in the Lord even when it seems all is going wrong.”
Rose Eckersley, 12, of the Quincy 2nd Ward, Nauvoo Illinois Stake, said: “As we marched down the road, I looked up and saw all the colorful flags and was reminded of how many different kinds of people came together from all over the world. It made me feel stronger.
Sam Bailey, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, said, “Having something to do made it more fun because we had a real role to play.”