Church receives award for reconstruction, preservation of Ohio historic site

A historic site of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been recognized with an award.

The Joseph and Emma Smith Home was honored with an Award of Merit for the Reconstruction of a Religious Landmark by the Cleveland Restoration Society and AIA Cleveland during the 2025 Celebration of Preservation awards ceremony held in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, March 21.

Representatives from the Church History Department attended the event at the historic Ariel LaSalle Theatre in Cleveland to accept the award, which recognizes outstanding achievements in historic preservation in Northeast Ohio.

The award recognizes the Joseph and Emma Smith Home for enriching and preserving Kirtland’s historic and cultural heritage, Benjamin Pykles, director of the Church History Department’s Historic Sites Division, wrote in an email to the Church News.

The Joseph and Emma Smith home in Kirtland, Ohio, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“The Church invests significant resources to restore, preserve and share its historic sites with the public,” he wrote. “Great care and attention to historical accuracy are paid to ensure that visitors have an authentic experience at these sacred places where they can learn about the great things the Lord has done in restoring His gospel to the earth. We are grateful that others appreciate and celebrate the Church’s efforts to preserve and share its history.”

Award criteria

Each year, the Cleveland Restoration Society and AIA Cleveland collaborate to recognize preservation projects at the Celebration of Preservation awards, according to Margaret Lann, Cleveland Restoration Society’s director of Preservation services and publications.

A jury of nine reviewed nominations based on the following criteria:

Quality of the work.

Adherence to recognized preservation standards.

Risk factors.

Strategic implications to promote preservation in the region.

Innovative preservation, financing or partnering techniques.

Impact of the nominated property on the larger community.

Based on the criteria, Lann said the Smith home stood out among many nominations.

“It was a unique nomination in that the home is being used as part of a museum that tells events related to the history of the region and a religion,” Lann wrote in an email to the Church News.

“The jury was especially impressed with the amount of research that was done prior to the reconstruction, something that is not easily done on a home that is almost 200 years old and has been through multiple reconfigurations. They also appreciated the careful balance of preservation and reconstruction techniques that were paired with application of materials that will allow the building to perform as a museum and tourist destination for what we hope is next 100 years.”

The Joseph and Emma Smith home front room in Kirtland, Ohio, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

History of Smith home

Joseph and Emma Smith lived in the home — located just down the hill from the Kirtland Temple — from late 1833 until 1838, when they fled Kirtland, Ohio, because of persecution and threats of violence. The home is where Joseph and Emma lived together and raised their family longer than any other place prior to his death in 1844.

The Kirtland Ohio Temple is seen through a window of the Joseph and Emma Smith home in August 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In addition to being a residence, the Smith home served as a center for Church administration. Joseph met with other Church leaders, instructed missionaries and oversaw and participated in the construction of the Kirtland Temple. He and Emma also oversaw significant publications for the Church in their home.

Some of the revelations Joseph received in Kirtland came in the home, including a portion of the preparation of what is now Doctrine and Covenants 109, the dedicatory prayer of the Kirtland Temple.

Restoration of Smith home

The Church acquired the Smith property in 2012 and conducted extensive archeological and architectural research to determine which parts of the structure are original to the home and which parts were added later.

Joseph and Emma Smlth home in Kirtland, Ohio, on Friday, June 2, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Construction to return the structure to its original appearance began in May 2022.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the restored home in August 2023.

New historic sites in Kirtland

The following March, the Church acquired the the Kirtland Temple, along with other historic properties, documents and artifacts from Community of Christ. Tours of the temple began on March 25, 2024.

Pykles said more than 33,000 visitors toured the Smith home in 2024, the first full year it was open to the public. Tours focus on the Prophet Joseph; his wife, Emma; and their young family. Visitors learn about how the couple cared for family, fellow Latter-day Saints and guests as well as Joseph’s efforts to lead the Church through revelation during a significant period in the history of the Church. The tour also highlights Emma’s contributions to both her family and the Church.

“We hope the Smith home historic site will continue to bless and inspire all those who visit,” he said.

A desk in the Joseph and Emma Smith home in Kirtland, Ohio, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A window in the Joseph and Emma Smith home front room in Kirtland, Ohio, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News