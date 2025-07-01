Anniversary gathering commemorates lives and sacrifice of Joseph and Hyrum Smith

Nauvoo Performing Missionaries perform "A Poor Wayfaring Man of Grief" during an event commemorating the lives of Joseph and Hyrum Smith at Historic Carthage Jail in Carthage, Illinois, on June 27, 2025.

CARTHAGE, Illinois — Hundreds of visitors converged on the site of Historic Carthage Jail in Carthage, Illinois, on Friday, June 27, to mark the 181st anniversary of the deaths of the Prophet Joseph Smith and his brother, Hyrum Smith.

Hundreds more watched the livestream broadcast that included music from the Nauvoo Performing Missionaries and keynote remarks from Adam Petty, a historian with the Church History Department who worked on the Joseph Smith Papers.

Hundreds gather at Historic Carthage Jail Visitors’ Center on June 27, 2025, to celebrate the lives and sacrifice of Joseph and Hyrum Smith. | Rebecca Fillmore

Petty highlighted key historical moments between 1838 and 1844 that led to the martyrdom, focusing on opposition that grew at pace with Joseph’s revelations about the nature of God’s relationship to His children, as well as opposition that threatened to bring violence and even destruction to the entire city of Nauvoo.

In the end, Petty said, “Joseph saved Nauvoo by choosing to face certain death in Carthage.”

As people remember the sacrifice of Joseph and Hyrum, Petty said, we must also not forget that they “spent their lives laying the foundation for the kingdom of God,” a cause now entrusted to Latter-day Saints around the world.

Nathan and Kristin Morgan traveled to Illinois from St. George, Utah, with their children, Elijah, Halle and Charlotte. They attended the 181st anniversary event commemorating the the martyrdom of Joseph and Hyrum Smith in Carthage, Illinois, on June 27, 2025. | Rebecca Fillmore

Kristin Morgan, who attended the event with her family from St. George, Utah, felt the first speaker, Sister Chantel Mingo, a missionary, set the tone by “sharing what it feels like to be a missionary in a sacred place.” Two of Morgan’s children, Elijah and Halle, both noted how much their testimony of Joseph as a Prophet had grown during the program. The family knew they would be in Nauvoo on June 27 but hadn’t known about the commemoration until they arrived.

“We are so grateful we got to be here. This may end up being one of the most special parts of our trip,” Kristin Morgan said.

Sister Mingo hopes visitors feel joy even when touring the jail, because that is the ultimate message of Joseph and Hyrum’s sacrifice.

“They have inspired me to more fully give my life to Jesus Christ,” she said.

Nauvoo Performing Missionaries, including a choir and band, perform at the 181st anniversary of the martyrdom of Joseph and Hyrum Smith at Historic Carthage Jail in Carthage, Illinois, on June 27, 2025. | Doug Harford

These feelings were shared by many, including Elder Kirt L. Hodges, an Area Seventy.

“Joseph Smith has always had a tender spot in my heart,” he said, but being in Nauvoo on the anniversary of the martyrdom “helped me realize how much we owe to him and the early Saints for what they sacrificed.”

The Nauvoo Performing Missionaries offered their own powerful witness through music. Elder Tanner Young, from Missouri, said they worked hard to prepare for their performance. He had expected the meeting to be somber but instead felt inspired by all the stories of faith of those who loved Joseph and Hyrum.

“And that’s how we are. We are undergoing our own trials of faith and exerting ourselves to show our love for God,” he said.

President Daniel S. Mehr, Illinois Historic Sites leader, speaks at the 181st anniversary of the martyrdom of Joseph and Hyrum Smith at Historic Carthage Jail in Carthage, Illinois, on June 27, 2025. | Rebecca Fillmore

Illinois Historic Sites President Daniel S. Mehr closed the program by expressing how much he has learned about Joseph Smith’s relationship with Jesus Christ. He felt called to “love more” as Joseph Smith had done and Christ calls us to do.

A video of the program is available for viewing on YouTube.com.