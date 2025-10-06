Salt Lake Tabernacle dedicated 150 years ago, in 1875

This historical photo shows the Salt Lake Tabernacle, with the foundation of the Salt Lake Temple to the left.

Since the organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1830, members and friends have gathered in a variety of places — cabins, stores, groves of trees, in the open air and also in the Kirtland and Nauvoo temples.

When they came west to the Salt Lake Valley in 1847, Brigham Young invited members to build a gathering place. A bower of logs and branches was built, protecting those who gathered from the sun, according to “History of the Tabernacle” on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

After several bowers were built and deconstructed, a more permanent gathering place — later called the Old Tabernacle — was built on the southwest corner of Temple Square. Next to it was built a larger, domed Tabernacle — which was dedicated 150 years ago on Oct. 9, 1875, by then-Elder John Taylor of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as part of general conference. (He was President of the Church from 1880 until his death in 1887.)

The old Tabernacle and bower are shown in downtown Salt Lake City, circa 1861-1864. | Church History Catalog, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

It was dedicated and set apart “for the purposes of praise, thanksgiving and worship of the Most High God,” Elder Taylor prayed (see “The New Tabernacle Dedicatory Prayer,” Deseret News, Oct. 20, 1875, p. 594).

People gathered for general conferences in the Salt Lake Tabernacle from 1867, prior to the dedication, to 2000, when the Conference Center was dedicated.

It has been a gathering place for Church members for general conferences, other Church meetings, community gatherings, concerts and other public events.

The interior of the Salt Lake Tabernacle is shown in the late 1800s (1870-1890). | Church History Catalog, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This is a photo taken on Oct. 2, 1999, during the last general conference of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the historic Tabernacle on Temple Square prior to the Tabernacle's renovation. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Twelve presidents of the United States have spoken from the Tabernacle’s pulpit, as well as leading suffragist Susan B. Anthony, transatlantic pilot Charles Lindbergh, Helen Keller and many other prominent people, according to information on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

It is currently where The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square rehearses and also records its weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast. There are daily organ recitals and other concert programs.

The building’s acoustics allow a pin drop to be heard from 170 feet away without the use of a microphone.

View of the Old Tabernacle, left, and the Salt Lake Tabernacle looking west over the foundations of the Salt Lake Temple. This photo was taken circa 1873 by Charles Roscoe Savage. | Church History Catalog, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Building the Tabernacle

The Old Tabernacle was an adobe meetinghouse designed by architect Truman O. Angell — the same architect who designed the Salt Lake Temple — and had twin, sunburst-decorated gables, a vaulted ceiling, a sloped floor and eventually a circular band shell at either end.

“New members needed a place to meet, a place where they could hear the words of the Prophet,” explained Richard G. Oman, curator of acquisitions at the Museum of Church History and Art in Salt Lake City, in “History of the Tabernacle."

This historical photo shows the Salt Lake Tabernacle, with the foundation of the Salt Lake Temple to the left. | Deseret News archives

In 1861, plans were discussed for a second Tabernacle with dimensions of 250 feet by 150 feet and a curved ceiling — Brigham Young’s “turtle back design.” Henry Grow, a recognized bridge builder in the Salt Lake Valley, was solicited to help with building the Tabernacle.

With resources at a premium, workers used lumber from local canyons and excess stone from the Salt Lake Temple building site, and nails and washers were forged from leftover military equipment.

The organ was designed by Joseph Ridges and utilized ponderosa pine from Pine Valley, Utah. It initially had 700 pipes. In 1885, additional pipes were added to bring the total to 2,648.

Tabernacle renovation

There have been many upgrades and renovations throughout the years, including to modernize it and expand the organ. The most recent was 2005 to 2007 for seismic upgrades and other additions, including with recording studios.

It was rededicated during the Saturday afternoon session of the 177th Annual General Conference of the Church in March 2007. Attendees took seats on new benches that “are as hard as the old ones,” President Gordon B. Hinckley quipped, exhibiting his trademark sense of humor.

The Tabernacle is shown during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Salt Lake Tabernacle and the under-construction Salt Lake Temple are seen from the north in this photo taken about 1884 and attributed to Charles R. Savage. | Church History Catalog, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Temple Square is shown during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square stands in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in 1901. John J. McClellan is seated at the organ console and Evan Stephens is standing next to the director's stand. | Church History Catalog, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members listen to The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sing at the rededication of the historic Tabernacle on Temple Square at the Saturday afternoon session of the 177th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, March 31, 2007, in Salt Lake City. | August Miller, Deseret News

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs in the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Aug. 4, 1955. | Deseret News archives

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in 1920. | Sainsbury-Siddoway Photo Company

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, then the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, performs in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in 1966. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members listen to President Gordon B. Hinckley speak at the rededication of the historic Tabernacle on Temple square at the Saturday afternoon session of the 177th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, March 31, 2007, in Salt Lake City. | August Miller, Deseret News

The Salt Lake Tabernacle is shown on March 30, 2007, in downtown Salt Lake City, prior to being rededicated at general conference. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Salt Lake Tabernacle, Salt Lake Temple, Church Office Building and Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in downtown Salt Lake City are shown on March 29, 2007. | Ravell Call, Deseret News

An aerial view of Temple Square — the Salt Lake Tabernacle, Salt Lake Temple, Church Office Building, Assembly Hall and Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — in downtown Salt Lake City is shown on March 29, 2007, from KSL-TV Chopper 5. | Ravell Call, Deseret News

A view of Temple Square — including the Salt Lake Tabernacle and the Conference Center — is shown during the Saturday afternoon session of general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on March 31, 2007, from KSL-TV Chopper 5. This was the session when the renovated Tabernacle was dedicated. | Ravell Call, Deseret News

A view of Temple Square, the Tabernacle, Conference Center, Church Office Building and Assembly Hall during the Saturday afternoon session of general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on March 31, 2007. This was the session when the renovated Tabernacle was dedicated. | Ravell Call, Deseret News

Tabernacle attendees listen to conference on Temple Square during the 182nd Annual General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 31, 2012. The Tabernacle was used as overflow seating for those wishing to get in to the Conference Center. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Attendees listen in the Tabernacle during the 182nd Annual General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 1, 2012. The Tabernacle was used as overflow seating for those wishing to get in to the Conference Center. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A missionary talks with visitors in the Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Morehouse College Glee Club and the Spelman College Glee Club perform with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square at its weekly Sunday broadcast of "Music & the Spoken Word" in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News