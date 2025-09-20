Music & the Spoken Word: A house of prayer, praise and thanksgiving

People walk around the Salt Lake Tabernacle prior to the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints begins at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025.T his week is No. 5,010 of the broadcast.

One hundred fifty years ago, the Tabernacle here in Salt Lake City was dedicated as a house of prayer, a house of praise and a house of thanksgiving (see “The New Tabernacle Dedicatory Prayer,” Deseret News, Oct. 20, 1875, p. 594).

Since that prayer in 1875, this great Tabernacle has hosted thousands of events to help people connect with the Divine. For more than a century, people have gathered inside this building, at times 10,000 strong, to hear songs of hope and messages that inspire.

One such event occurred back in 1941. The speaker that day was Helen Keller. It was unimaginable that an individual with her challenges — she was deaf and blind — could speak and interact with an audience of thousands. Helen learned to see and hear, in a sense, by using the finesse of her fingers. She learned to pronounce words that she could not hear by feeling the vibrations of another’s voice with her fingers and then mimicking those vibrations with her own vocal cords.

Historical photo shows the Salt Lake Tabernacle with the foundation of the Salt Lake Temple to the left. | Deseret News archives

To the audience she described the flowers she had received and how she had seen with her hands the relics of pioneer days as she toured the state capitol. Helen then invited Utah Gov. Herbert Maw to ask her any question he desired. She placed her fingers on his nose, lips and throat, feeling the muscles and vibrations as he spoke. The question: “If you had one wish granted, what would it be?” Her response: “World peace and brotherhood.”

President Heber J. Grant presents Helen Keller a copy of the Book of Mormon in Braille in March 1941 when she visited Salt Lake City. | Deseret News archives

Helen shared that while she was “inexpressibly grieved by the present world conflict,” she still believed in “the power of God to eventually achieve His divine wish for ‘peace on earth, good will among men.’” (See “Helen Keller Stirs Vast Salt Lake Audience,” Salt Lake Tribune, March 13, 1941, page 17, newspapers.com.)

That day, the power of God was evident as all in attendance witnessed a personal miracle many years in the making: a deaf and blind woman communicating with thousands — hearing and seeing through her fingers and declaring with spoken words her faith in God’s power.

That’s what this Tabernacle was built for — to share and to testify of the power of God. It was built to be a house of prayer, a house of praise and a house of thanksgiving. May its voice, like Helen Keller’s wish, carry peace and brotherhood to generations yet to come.

