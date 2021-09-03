Face to Face timeline: Watch videos and read summaries of past events

On Sunday, Sept. 12, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, will host a Face to Face event for young adults. In preparation for this event, Elder Bednar invited his social media followers to share a lesson learned from the Spirit during a previous Face to Face event.
Below is a list of the Church’s Face to Face events, beginning with the most recent and dating back to 2014. Please note this list may not be comprehensive.
Read more: A look at the history of Face to Face events — topics, audiences, locations and international reach
When: June 13, 2021
Who: Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham and her first counselor, Sister Sharon Eubank
Where: Logan Utah Temple grounds
Audience: Single adults
Read a summary and watch below.
When: Feb. 20, 2021
Who: Primary general presidency: President Joy D. Jones, Sister Lisa L. Harkness and Sister Cristina B. Franco
Where: Motion Picture Studio in Provo, Utah
Audience: Primary children, parents and leaders
Read a summary and watch below.
When: Nov. 15, 2020
Who: Young Women general presidency: President Bonnie H. Cordon, Sister Michelle D. Craig and Sister Rebecca L. Craven
Where: Conference Center Theater on Temple Square
Audience: Young women
Read a summary and watch below.
When: Sept. 13, 2020
Who: Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband
Where: Goshen, Utah
Audience: Young adults
Read a summary and watch below.
When: Feb. 23, 2020
Who: President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks
Where: Temple Square
Audience: Children, youth, parents and leaders
Read a summary and watch below.
When: Nov. 17, 2019
Who: Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon, then-Young Men General President Stephen W. Owen and then-Primary General President Joy D. Jones
Where: Tabernacle on Temple Square
Audience: Children, youth, parents and leaders
Read a summary and watch below.
When: Sept. 15, 2019
Who: Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Craig C. Christensen, General Authority Seventy
Where: Studio on the Brigham Young University campus in Provo, Utah
Audience: Young adults
Read a summary and watch below.
When: Sept. 10, 2018
Who: Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles with Church historians Kate Holbrook and Matt Grow
Where: Nauvoo Illinois Temple grounds
Audience: Young adults
Read a summary and watch below.
When: Aug. 13, 2018
Who: Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson
Where: Manila (Philippines) Missionary Training Center
Audience: Youth in Asia
Read a summary and watch below.
When: Nov. 19, 2017
Who: President Dallin H. Oaks and President M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Where: Morgan Theatre at Utah State University in Logan, Utah
Audience: Young single adults
Read a summary and watch below.
When: Oct. 11, 2017
Who: Musical artists Lexi Walker, Nicole Luz, Patch Crowe and Madilyn Paige
Where: BYU Broadcasting Building in Provo, Utah
Audience: Youth
Read a summary and watch below.
When: Aug. 5, 2017
Who: Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund
Where: Ghana Missionary Training Center
Audience: Youth in Africa
Read a summary and watch below.
When: March 4, 2017
Who: President Henry B. Eyring, then first counselor in the First Presidency, and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Where: Welcome Center on Smith Family Farm in Palmyra, New York
Audience: Youth
Read a summary and watch below.
When: Dec. 10, 2016
Who: Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson
Where: Las Colinas near Chimaltenango, Guatemala
Audience: Youth in Latin America
Read a summary and watch below.
When: Oct. 19, 2016
Who: Sketch comedy group Studio C
Where: BYU Broadcasting Building in Provo, Utah
Audience: Youth
Read a summary and watch below.
When: March 8, 2016
Who: Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Donald L. Hallstrom of the Presidency of the Seventy, and Sister Carole M. Stephens, then first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency
Where: Grande Ballroom at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah
Audience: Young single adults
Read a summary and watch below.
When: Jan. 20, 2016
Who: Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, then-Young Women General President Bonnie L. Oscarson and then-Young Men General President Stephen W. Owen
Where: Church History Museum on Temple Square
Audience: Youth
Read a summary and watch below.
When: Oct. 20, 2015
Who: Musical group The Piano Guys
Where: Roof of Conference Center on Temple Square
Audience: Youth
Read a summary and watch below.
When: May 12, 2015
Who: Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar
Where: Church Office Building lobby on Temple Square
Audience: Youth
Read a summary and watch below.
When: Nov. 25, 2014
Who: Lindsey Stirling, hosted by then-Young Women General President Bonnie L. Oscarson and then-Young Men General President David L. Beck
Where: Studio in Provo, Utah
Audience: Youth
Read a summary and watch below.
When: June 24, 2014
Who: David Archuleta, hosted by then-Young Women General President Bonnie L. Oscarson and then-Young Men General President David L. Beck
Where: Conference Center Theater on Temple Square
Audience: Youth
Read a summary and watch below.