Face to Face timeline: Watch videos and read summaries of past events

On Sunday, Sept. 12, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, will host a Face to Face event for young adults. In preparation for this event, Elder Bednar invited his social media followers to share a lesson learned from the Spirit during a previous Face to Face event.

Below is a list of the Church’s Face to Face events, beginning with the most recent and dating back to 2014. Please note this list may not be comprehensive.

When: June 13, 2021

Who: Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham and her first counselor, Sister Sharon Eubank

Where: Logan Utah Temple grounds

Audience: Single adults

When: Feb. 20, 2021

Who: Primary general presidency: President Joy D. Jones, Sister Lisa L. Harkness and Sister Cristina B. Franco

Where: Motion Picture Studio in Provo, Utah

Audience: Primary children, parents and leaders

When: Nov. 15, 2020

Who: Young Women general presidency: President Bonnie H. Cordon, Sister Michelle D. Craig and Sister Rebecca L. Craven

Where: Conference Center Theater on Temple Square

Audience: Young women

When: Sept. 13, 2020

Who: Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband

Where: Goshen, Utah

Audience: Young adults

When: Feb. 23, 2020

Who: President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks

Where: Temple Square

Audience: Children, youth, parents and leaders

When: Nov. 17, 2019

Who: Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon, then-Young Men General President Stephen W. Owen and then-Primary General President Joy D. Jones

Where: Tabernacle on Temple Square

Audience: Children, youth, parents and leaders

When: Sept. 15, 2019

Who: Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Craig C. Christensen, General Authority Seventy

Where: Studio on the Brigham Young University campus in Provo, Utah

Audience: Young adults

When: Sept. 10, 2018

Who: Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles with Church historians Kate Holbrook and Matt Grow

Where: Nauvoo Illinois Temple grounds

Audience: Young adults

When: Aug. 13, 2018

Who: Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson

Where: Manila (Philippines) Missionary Training Center

Audience: Youth in Asia

When: Nov. 19, 2017

Who: President Dallin H. Oaks and President M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Where: Morgan Theatre at Utah State University in Logan, Utah

Audience: Young single adults

When: Oct. 11, 2017

Who: Musical artists Lexi Walker, Nicole Luz, Patch Crowe and Madilyn Paige

Where: BYU Broadcasting Building in Provo, Utah

Audience: Youth

When: Aug. 5, 2017

Who: Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund

Where: Ghana Missionary Training Center

Audience: Youth in Africa

When: March 4, 2017

Who: President Henry B. Eyring, then first counselor in the First Presidency, and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Where: Welcome Center on Smith Family Farm in Palmyra, New York

Audience: Youth

When: Dec. 10, 2016

Who: Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson

Where: Las Colinas near Chimaltenango, Guatemala

Audience: Youth in Latin America

When: Oct. 19, 2016

Who: Sketch comedy group Studio C

Where: BYU Broadcasting Building in Provo, Utah

Audience: Youth

When: March 8, 2016

Who: Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Donald L. Hallstrom of the Presidency of the Seventy, and Sister Carole M. Stephens, then first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency

Where: Grande Ballroom at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah

Audience: Young single adults

When: Jan. 20, 2016

Who: Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, then-Young Women General President Bonnie L. Oscarson and then-Young Men General President Stephen W. Owen

Where: Church History Museum on Temple Square

Audience: Youth

When: Oct. 20, 2015

Who: Musical group The Piano Guys

Where: Roof of Conference Center on Temple Square

Audience: Youth

When: May 12, 2015

Who: Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar

Where: Church Office Building lobby on Temple Square

Audience: Youth

When: Nov. 25, 2014

Who: Lindsey Stirling, hosted by then-Young Women General President Bonnie L. Oscarson and then-Young Men General President David L. Beck

Where: Studio in Provo, Utah

Audience: Youth

When: June 24, 2014

Who: David Archuleta, hosted by then-Young Women General President Bonnie L. Oscarson and then-Young Men General President David L. Beck

Where: Conference Center Theater on Temple Square

Audience: Youth

