Joseph Smith Jr. was born to Joseph and Lucy Mack Smith on Dec. 23, 1805, in a New England frame home in Sharon, Vermont. After suffering a financial setback, the Smith family moved to a home on the farm belonging to Lucy’s father, Solomon Mack, shortly before Joseph’s birth, where they lived for three years.

The family then moved several times and lived in upstate New York. There, 14-year-old Joseph knelt in a grove of trees near his family’s farm to ask which church to join. God the Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, appeared to young Joseph in an experience known as the First Vision.

Three years later, in 1823, the angel Moroni appeared to Joseph Smith, after which Joseph began translating the gold plates. The resulting translation was published as the Book of Mormon in 1830, just before The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized on April 6.

Joseph led the Church as members moved west, first to Ohio and Missouri and then to Nauvoo, Illinois. And in June 1844, the Prophet Joseph Smith and his brother Hyrum Smith were martyred, sealing their testimonies of the Restored Church of Jesus Christ with their blood.

