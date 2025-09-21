Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar pose for a photo at the Hill Cumorah Historic Site while visiting Church history sites in Palmyra, New York, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.

PALMYRA, New York — Three years after the First Vision, on the evening of Sept. 21, 1823, young Joseph Smith prayed in his family’s Palmyra, New York, home for forgiveness and understanding.

That night he was visited multiple times by a heavenly messenger, the ancient prophet Moroni, who informed young Joseph that God had work for him to do. The angel revealed the location of an ancient record inscribed on gold plates that was buried in a nearby hill, which would lead to the coming forth of the Book of Mormon. He also taught Joseph about the Restoration of the Lord’s gospel.

The next day and on Sept. 22 for the next four years, Joseph went to the hill to receive instruction from the angel Moroni that would prepare Joseph for his prophetic role in the latter-day work.

Just over 200 years later, on Sunday, Sept. 21, hundreds gathered outside the visitors’ center as Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rededicated the refurbished Hill Cumorah Historic Site, a sacred location he referred to as “the cradle of the Restoration.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks prior to giving the dedicatory prayer at the Hill Cumorah rededication ceremony in Palmyra, New York, on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“We truly stand all amazed to be gathered in the cradle of the promised latter-day Restoration, where supernal events ushered in the dispensation of fullness of times,” he said in the dedicatory prayer. “We thank Thee for this occasion and all it signifies and symbolizes.”

Elder Bednar dedicated the Hill Cumorah Historic Site as a place of “holy remembrance,” “heavenly inspiration,” “heartfelt appreciation,” “seeking and learning” and “humble reverence,” where all who visit will “be blessed to learn eternal truths by the power of the Holy Ghost.”

The event was streamed and can be viewed on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Left, Elder Kyle S. McKay, a General Authority Seventy who serves as Church historian and recorder and executive director of the Church History Department, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Hugo E. Martinez, General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of Church History Department, pose for a photo inside the Visitors' Center at the Hill Cumorah in Palmyra, New York on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Bednar was accompanied at the rededication by his wife, Sister Susan Bednar; Elder Kyle S. McKay, a General Authority who serves as Church historian and recorder and executive director of the Church History Department, and his wife, Sister Jennifer S. McKay; and Elder Hugo E. Martínez, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Church History Department, and his wife, Sister Nuria Martínez.

Government, civic and Native American tribal leaders also attended the event. Music was provided by a choir and small orchestra.

Attendees listen to a speaker at the Hill Cumorah Historic Site rededication in Palmyra, New York, on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The renewed focus on Jesus Christ through the Book of Mormon is what Elder McKay finds most satisfying about the renovated Hill Cumorah Historic Site.

“Everything we do, every document we keep, every record we collect, every artifact that we focus on, every historic property has one overarching purpose, and that is to bring people unto Christ, and we feel this hill does that,” he said.

Elder Martínez said the purpose of Church history sites is to help members learn of and strengthen faith in Jesus Christ — to “see how He was the one leading the Restoration and everything that happened here.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, talk with Esther Jimerson of the Seneca Nation, Norman Jimerson, a faith keeper of the Onondaga Nation, and other representatives from local Native American representatives at the Hill Cumorah Historic Site prior to the rededication in Palmyra, New York, on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

He added, “Members will come, and they will feel the truth of it. They will feel how sacred this is. They will feel that if revelation was possible for a young prophet, it is possible for all of Heavenly Father’s children.”

The Hill Cumorah Historic Site was originally dedicated by President Heber J. Grant on July 21, 1935. The Hill Cumorah Visitors’ Center was originally dedicated by President Gordon B. Hinckley on July 1, 2002.

The Visitors' Center at the Hill Cumorah Historic Site in Palmyra, New York, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The rededication of the Hill Cumorah also comes five years after the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles issued a proclamation during the April 2020 general conference — “The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ: A Bicentennial Proclamation to the World.” President Russell M. Nelson introduced the worldwide proclamation from the Sacred Grove, a short distance from the Hill Cumorah, commemorating the 200th year since the Prophet Joseph Smith was visited by God the Father and Jesus Christ in the First Vision.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, walk with Elder Kyle S. McKay, a General Authority Seventy who serves as Church historian and recorder and executive director of the Church History Department and his wife, Sister Jennifer S. McKay, and President Thomas McCoy and his wife, Sister Lani McCoy, of the New York and Pennsylvania Historic Sites, prior to the Hill Cumorah Historic Site rededication in Palmyra, New York, on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles stands in the Grandin Printshop in Palmyra, New York, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Hill Cumorah — ‘A sacred place’

In his remarks, Elder Bednar reflected on the significant events that occurred in and around the Hill Cumorah.

The hill was first a “sacred place of preservation and protection,” he said, where Moroni buried the gold plates and other items in a stone box he made. They remained safely in the box until Sept. 22, 1827, when Moroni gave the plates, which contained the fullness of the Savior’s gospel, to Joseph for the translation of the Book of Mormon.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles walks away from the monument on the Hill Cumorah while visiting Church historic sites around the Palmyra, New York, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

For over a century, many faithful disciples of Jesus Christ have made the Hill Cumorah “a sacred place of service.” Elder Bednar acknowledged the service provided by members, missionaries and others, but highlighted two valiant examples of consecrated service.

First, after the Church acquired the Joseph Smith Sr. farmhouse and property in Palmyra, President Joseph F. Smith called Willard and Rebecca Bean in 1915 to live on the farm and represent the Church. They were the first Latter-day Saints to live in the area in over 80 years. They faced strong prejudice and persecution in the community but demonstrated patience and perseverance, eventually gaining acceptance as neighbors and friends in Palmyra. Elder Bean was instrumental in the acquisition of additional properties of historical significance, including the Hill Cumorah. The couple’s mission spanned 25 years.

A member of the crowd holds a program for the Hill Cumorah Historic Site rededication in Palmyra, New York, on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Second, Elder Bednar described the Hill Cumorah Pageant, an outdoor theatrical production that celebrated the Book of Mormon from 1937 to 2019, as “an important part of the history and legacy” of the Hill Cumorah.

“Over many decades, the Hill Cumorah Pageant blessed hundreds of thousands of lives, led many people to learn about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was the source of marvelous memories for many Church members,” Elder Bednar said.

Members of the choir sing during the Hill Cumorah rededication in Palmyra, New York, on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Preserved for future generations

Elder Bednar said that in the 1990s, Church leaders felt the Sacred Grove had become more of a commemorative gathering place than a place to quietly contemplate the First Vision. To enable a more reverential experience, the Church initiated a reforestation and conservation program that resulted in a more natural, healthy grove that more closely resembles the setting of the First Vision.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visits the Sacred Grove and other church historic sites around the Palmyra, New York, area on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The project to rehabilitate the Hill Cumorah was designed to achieve the same objective. Additionally, the visitors’ center was remodeled with an enhanced focus on Jesus Christ and the Book of Mormon.

Elder Bednar concluded his remarks by bearing his witness of the Savior and referencing the Old Testament story of Moses and the burning bush, in which the Lord instructed Moses to remove his shoes because he was standing on holy ground (see Exodus 3:5).

Guests mingle inside the renovated Visitors' Center prior to the Hill Cumorah Historic Site rededication in Palmyra, New York, on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“Today, you and I also stand on holy ground,” Elder Bednar said. “In past years, many people have been blessed spiritually by visiting the Hill Cumorah. But in future years, even more people will come to this sacred place and gain an understanding of and appreciation for the visit of the Father and the Son to the boy Joseph Smith, the coming forth of the Book of Mormon and the Restoration of priesthood authority, keys and the Savior’s New Testament Church.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks prior to giving the dedicatory prayer at the Hill Cumorah Historic Site rededication ceremony in Palmyra, New York, on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

‘I love this hill’

Suzy Jensen, a Latter-day Saint and longtime local resident, spoke at the rededication. Her family was involved in the Hill Cumorah Pageant for several decades. While it was hard to see the pageant go, she felt a spiritual impression during the rededication that it would be a place where many would come and have a spiritual experience, just like the Sacred Grove.

“I love this hill so much. It’s really such a big part of my life,” she said. “It was very meaningful to be here, be able to celebrate with all these other people who have that same connection with the hill.”

Suzy Jensen, a Latter-day Saint who has lived most of her life in the area of Palmyra, New York, speaks at the Hill Cumorah rededication in Palmyra, New York on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jaimee Gabrielsen, of Mendon, New York, conducted the choir, which included her 13-year-old daughter Millie Gabrielsen. She described the experience as “incredibly special.”

“There is such a special spirit here,” Jaimee Gabrielsen said. “Some have mixed feelings about seeing the hill wild, but I think it’s fantastic because it helps me more vividly imagine what Joseph and Emma would have seen, and it just feels special.”

In the orchestra, 14-year-old Miles Hammond played the viola while his 16-year-old sister, Evie Hammond, and 17-year-old friend, Anna Turley, both played the cello. All three remarked that the experience of playing music at the Hill Cumorah was a spiritual experience that strengthened their faith in Jesus Christ.

Sheet music of The Song of Cumorah sits on a stand during the Hill Cumorah Historic Site rededication in Palmyra, New York, on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Kory Coleman and wife, Sister Carolie Coleman, leaders of the New York Syracuse Mission, said the Church’s historic sites are a blessing to the area and play an important role in missionary work.

“We get to see the miracles that happen on a daily basis as people testify of the Restoration and how it changes lives once they hear and feel the power of what went on at these sacred sites,” President Coleman said. “We see how their hearts change in a short amount of time because they are able to experience the things that happen here.”

Guests mingle inside the renovated visitors' center after the Hill Cumorah Historic Site rededication in Palmyra, New York on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talks with guests prior to the Hill Cumorah re-dedication in Palmyra, New York, on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visits the Sacred Grove and other Church historic sites around the Palmyra, New York, area on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A view of the Visitors' Center at the Hill Cumorah Historic Site in Palmyra, New York, on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles walks away from the monument on the Hill Cumorah while visiting Church historic sites around the area of Palmyra, New York, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Sandford Palfreyman and Brooklyn Palfreyman look at an interactive Book of Mormon art display inside the visitor’s center after the Hill Cumorah rededication in Palmyra, New York, on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles holds and looks at an replica copy of the First Edition Book of Mormon while at the Grandin Printshop in Palmyra, New York, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Choir conductor Jaimee Gabrielsen and Sister Susan Bednar talk after the rededication of the Hill Cumorah Visitors' Center in Palmyra, New York, on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, stand inside the Joseph Smith Boyhood Home during a visit to church historic sites around the Palmyra, New York area on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News