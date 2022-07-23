See photos celebrating 175 years of pioneer courage at the Days of ’47 Parade

President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves while serving as the first female grand marshal for the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Her husband, Brother Bruce Bingham, rides next to her. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Sister missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wave to parade participants during the Days of '47 Parade on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City.
Sister missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wave to parade participants during the Days of ’47 Parade on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Credit: Kim Raff, for the Deseret News
Missionaries cheer while watching the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Missionaries cheer while watching the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves while serving as the first female grand marshal for the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Her husband, Brother Bruce Bingham, rides next to her. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves while serving as the first female grand marshal for the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Her husband, Brother Bruce Bingham, rides next to her. Credit: Kim Raff, for the Deseret News
President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves while serving as the first female grand marshal for the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Her husband, Brother Bruce Bingham, rides next to her. Credit: Kim Raff, for the Deseret News
The Farmington Utah South Stake float is the winner of the Outstanding Animation Award in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
The Farmington Utah South Stake float is the winner of the Outstanding Animation Award in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
The Latter-day Saint Winder West Stake float is the winner of the Spirit of Faith Award in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
The Latter-day Saint Winder West Stake float is the winner of the Spirit of Faith Award in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
The Latter-day Saint Riverton Copperview Stake float is the Sweepstakes Award and People’s Choice Award winner in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
The Latter-day Saint Riverton Copperview Stake float is the Sweepstakes Award and People’s Choice Award winner in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
The Latter-day Saint Bountiful North Canyon Stake float is the Judge’s Choice Award winner in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
The Latter-day Saint Bountiful North Canyon Stake float is the Judge’s Choice Award winner in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
The Herriman Blackridge Stake float is the Sons of Utah Pioneers Award winner in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
The Herriman Blackridge Stake float is the Sons of Utah Pioneers Award winner in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
The Sandy Utah Hillcrest Stake float is the winner of the Hilda Erickson Award in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
The Sandy Utah Hillcrest Stake float is the winner of the Hilda Erickson Award in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
The South Jordan Highland Stake float is the winner of the Children’s Choice Award in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
The South Jordan Highland Stake float is the winner of the Children’s Choice Award in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
The Midvale North Stake float is the Brigham Young Award winner in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
The Midvale North Stake float is the Brigham Young Award winner in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
The Latter-day Saint Taylorsville Utah South Stake float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City. The float won the Utah Award.
The Latter-day Saint Taylorsville Utah South Stake float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City. The float won the Utah Award. Credit: Kim Raff, for the Deseret News
The Taylorsville Utah South Stake float is the winner of the Utah Award in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
The Taylorsville Utah South Stake float is the winner of the Utah Award in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
A float volunteer picks up the head of a character that fell off the display from the Farmington Utah Farmington Bay Stake float as it makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route on Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Salt Lake City. The float won the Theme Award.
A float volunteer picks up the head of a character that fell off the display from the Farmington Utah Farmington Bay Stake float as it makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route on Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Salt Lake City. The float won the Theme Award. Credit: Kim Raff, for the Deseret News
The Farmington Utah Farmington Bay Stake float is the winner of the Theme Award in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
The Farmington Utah Farmington Bay Stake float is the winner of the Theme Award in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
The Latter-day Saint South Jordan Utah River Ridge Stake float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City. The float won the Community Award.
The Latter-day Saint South Jordan Utah River Ridge Stake float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City. The float won the Community Award. Credit: Kim Raff, for the Deseret News
Leon Gubler, middle, of the Mormon Battalion entry, readies his horse and wagon to participate in the Days of '47 Parade on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City.
Leon Gubler, middle, of the Mormon Battalion entry, readies his horse and wagon to participate in the Days of ’47 Parade on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Credit: Kim Raff, for the Deseret News
Members of the Mormon Battalion entry gather before walking in the Days of '47 Parade on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City.
Members of the Mormon Battalion entry gather before walking in the Days of ’47 Parade on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Credit: Kim Raff, for the Deseret News
William Keil prepares to walk with the Phillips handcart company entry during the Days of '47 Parade on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City.
William Keil prepares to walk with the Phillips handcart company entry during the Days of ’47 Parade on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Credit: Kim Raff, for the Deseret News
Members of the Sons of Utah Pioneers walk with handcarts during the Days of '47 Parade on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City.
Members of the Sons of Utah Pioneers walk with handcarts during the Days of ’47 Parade on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Credit: Kim Raff, for the Deseret News
Participants with the Utah Sons of Pioneers entry push handcarts into place to walk in the Days of '47 Parade on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City.
Participants with the Utah Sons of Pioneers entry push handcarts into place to walk in the Days of ’47 Parade on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Credit: Kim Raff, for the Deseret News
June Christiansen, from the West Jordan Utah Maples Stake, stands by the float she help create, during the&nbsp;Days of ’47 Float Preview Party in the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah, on Monday, July 18, 2022.
June Christiansen, from the West Jordan Utah Maples Stake, stands by the float she help create, during the Days of ’47 Float Preview Party in the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah, on Monday, July 18, 2022. Credit: Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
People walk around the floats on display at the Days of ’47 Float Preview Party inside of the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah, on Monday, July 18, 2022.
People walk around the floats on display at the Days of ’47 Float Preview Party inside of the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah, on Monday, July 18, 2022. Credit: Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Annabelle Schultz, 5, looks up at a float while standing next to her mother, Stacy Schultz, at the Days of ’47 Float Preview Party inside of the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah, on Monday, July 18, 2022.
Annabelle Schultz, 5, looks up at a float while standing next to her mother, Stacy Schultz, at the Days of ’47 Float Preview Party inside of the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah, on Monday, July 18, 2022. Credit: Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Plans for the Church of Jesus Christ's Farmington Utah South Stake float are displayed in front of the float at the Days of ’47 Float Preview Party inside of the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah, on Monday, July 18, 2022.
Plans for the Church of Jesus Christ’s Farmington Utah South Stake float are displayed in front of the float at the Days of ’47 Float Preview Party inside of the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah, on Monday, July 18, 2022. Credit: Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Ben Demke looks at the names of different countries' flags as part of a game associated with the Church of Jesus Christ's South Jordan River Stake's float at the Days of ’47 Float Preview Party inside of the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah, on Monday, July 18, 2022.
Ben Demke looks at the names of different countries’ flags as part of a game associated with the Church of Jesus Christ’s South Jordan River Stake’s float at the Days of ’47 Float Preview Party inside of the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah, on Monday, July 18, 2022. Credit: Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

The 2022 Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City celebrated 175 years of pioneer courage as colorful, musical, vibrant floats made their way past thousands of spectators who lined the streets on a hot Saturday summer morning.

As the parade’s grand marshal, President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president of the Church, reflected on the historic significance of the event. She said, “It is an honor to represent the many women who have pioneered in Utah. When I think about the contributions these women made to creating homes and a civil society with few resources besides one another, I am humbled.

“Whether their original home was in New England or Europe or Mexico or the Southern states or the Pacific Islands, many of the these pioneering women had to learn a new language as well as learn a new way of making a living in a very different environment than where they came from.” 

President Bingham, the first female to serve as grand marshal of the annual parade, recognized women worldwide who are involved in “pioneering efforts who use their talents and hard work to lift” others. She expressed the inspiration she feels when thinking about what the pioneers accomplished with limited resources. She said this encourages her and reminds her that just as the pioneers did, she “can also do hard things.”

The tradition allows locals and visitors to honor the pioneers that settled the Salt Lake Valley and the remember the challenges and triumphs that came with their journey. Behind the exciting atmosphere is significant meaning.

People walk around the floats on display at the Days of ’47 Float Preview Party inside of the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah, on Monday, July 18, 2022. Credit: Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

The West Jordan Utah Westland Stake incorporated this year’s parade theme of “Pioneer Courage — Live it!” in its float by exhibiting pioneers of old, as well as current heroes, such as a firefighter and a doctor. Ellen Landeen from the stake said, “These are people who have been courageous and pressed forward in the past and in the present times.”

While the float was parked at the Days of ’47 Float Preview Party prior to the parade, the stake placed a quilt on display alongside it. Landeen explained that stake and community members signed the quilt with the names of their heroes, “so that their heroes can ride along” in the parade.

The Farmington Utah Farmington Bay Stake put all hands on deck for its float, literally. Individuals of all ages were included, even using Primary children’s hands to create the flowers that adorned the stake’s float. The 2-year-old stake had the help of members of the stake and their friends and neighbors to complete the masterpiece.

Stake President Craig Packer was impressed with what the stake had built and said they used the opportunity to “come together and build unity in the stake” in a bonding experience.

Ben Demke looks at the names of different countries’ flags as part of a game associated with the Church of Jesus Christ’s South Jordan River Stake float at the Days of ’47 Float Preview Party inside of the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah, on Monday, July 18, 2022. Credit: Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

The South Jordan Utah River Ridge Stake focused its float on the idea of coming together, as well, but with a bit of a different spin.

“We wanted to think, ’What would pioneer courage be for us now?” said Colleen Schmidt, a member of the stake.

Schmidt said President Russell M. Nelson’s encouragement to gather Israel inspired the message of the float. She said, “We felt like the gathering continues,” which she said is illustrated with a variety of faces surrounding a globe on the group’s float.

The pioneers left a historic impact, and these floats used unique themes and individual imagination to embody the pioneer spirit that many in the community strive to live by today.

President Bingham said, “Pioneer Day is an opportunity to celebrate and applaud the efforts of those early settlers as well as to be reminded of the success that comes from working in unity.”

To see more photos from the parade, click through the gallery.