President Nelson invites all to ‘rejoice in the comforting power of revealed truth’ during general conference this weekend

Amid the gloomy darkness of a troubled world, “the light of Jesus Christ shines ever brighter,” President Russell M. Nelson wrote in a message on social media on Tuesday, March 31. “He can speak truth to our hearts and minds as we seek Him and learn to hear Him.”

In this regard, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints look forward to the upcoming general conference on April 4-5 focused on the Restoration of the gospel — a conference that “will have a different look,” he noted, as large congregations cannot gather.

“But the truth that Jesus Christ is our Savior and Redeemer — and that the fulness of His gospel has been restored to the earth — will be taught as always.”

Acknowledging the challenges many are facing during this difficult time, President Nelson wrote, “My dear brothers, sisters and friends, I know that concerns about your health, the health of your families, the economy and your own employment weigh heavily upon your minds at this time.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect lives and disrupt normal activities. This is in addition to other challenges you are no doubt experiencing.”

My dear brothers, sisters, and friends, I know that concerns about your health, the health of your families, the… Posted by Russell M. Nelson on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

He mentioned the recent earthquakes in Salt Lake City as one example of additional sources of stress. “These challenges are causing many to feel that the ground is moving beneath them. They wonder what they can really count on in this time of turmoil.”

Not long ago, President Nelson visited with a friend who was a senior government official in another nation. President Nelson was surprised to see him being rolled into their meeting in a wheelchair.

“I’ve been very ill for a long time,” this man told President Nelson. “Most days I just lie in my bed, look up at the ceiling and long to know what is true.”

Using that conversation to emphasize the importance of truth, President Nelson said, “during trying times, few things are as reassuring and comforting as truth. The Apostle Paul foresaw our day and prophesied that trying times would come. He added that many would be ever learning, but never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.”

President Nelson concluded his message by inviting all to participate in general conference this weekend and learn of truth.

“I extend a warm welcome to all, regardless of your faith tradition, to join with us through technology and to rejoice in the comforting power of revealed truth. I love you. I pray for you. And I assure you that the Lord is watching over us during these troubling times.”