Celebrating 150 years of Young Women with an invitation from the general presidency

To celebrate the 150-year anniversary of the formation of the Young Women organization, the Young Women general presidency — President Bonnie H. Cordon, Sister Michelle D. Craig and Sister Becky Craven — have invited young women from around the world to participate in a series of challenges over the summer leading up to a special Face to Face event in November.

“Today is the 150th anniversary of the Young Women organization!” President Cordon posted on Facebook on Wednesday, May 27, where she issued the first challenge.

“To kick things off we are going to be issuing a few fun challenges. The first is called My 150,” President Cordon wrote. “Choose something you can do associated with that number: 150 names indexed, 150 positive texts to your friends, 150 something! It can be simple. We know you will lift and bless the lives of others as you do this. We can’t wait to see and share!”

Originally organized as the First Young Ladies’ Department of the Ladies’ Cooperative Retrenchment Association, the Young Women organization was formed on May 27, 1870, by some of the prophet Brigham Young’s daughters.

“Now, in 2020, there are hundreds of thousands of Young Women throughout the world in 182 countries,” President Cordon said of the impressive growth of the organization. Young women worldwide, ages 12 to 18, are part of the Church’s Young Women organization and all are striving to follow the Savior, she said.

“I hope you will join us as we celebrate 150 years of Young Women, as we add our names to the long and glorious list of young women committed to follow our Savior, Jesus Christ,” President Cordon said. “The Young Women sesquicentennial celebration will be a beautiful reminder of what has been and a sacred rejoicing in what will be.”

As Sister Craven shared on her Facebook page on May 27, the Young Women general presidency will be celebrating the organization’s sesquicentennial throughout this entire year, and all are invited to join.

In addition to participating in challenges throughout the summer, President Cordon, Sister Craig and Sister Craven have invited young women to join them for a special Face to Face event on Nov. 15, 2020, as another way to mark the sesquicentennial celebration.

The Young Women general presidency: from left, Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor; President Bonnie H. Cordon and Sister Becky Craven, second counselor. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

“The Young Women sesquicentennial celebrates 150 years of growth in young women striving to improve themselves, develop their talents, serve others and strengthen their testimonies of Jesus Christ,” said Sister Craig. And the challenges the presidency will issue throughout this year mark a continuation of that growth.

“As we look back at the past 150 years since this program began, I think of the young women who have been a part of this inspired organization,” Sister Craven said. “Each one unique and each one a valuable part of our history and Young Women legacy.”

All current young women, their parents, leaders and all women who have ever been involved in the Young Women program are invited to participate in the challenges and celebrations, the presidency noted.

Those wishing to join the conversation of the sesquicentennial celebration on social media can do so by using #strivetobe on their posts. Participants are also encouraged to submit questions for the event at Face2Face.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The Face to Face event will be broadcast in 16 languages. The broadcast will originate from the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, beginning at 4 p.m. MST on Nov. 15. A livestream of the event will be available on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the Church satellite system, BYUtv and Church social media channels, including YouTube and Facebook.