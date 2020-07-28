Elder Soares invites youth worldwide to participate in Youth Music Festival

In a recent video posted on his social media pages, Elder Ulisses Soares invited youth around the world to participate in a virtual Youth Music Festival on Wednesday, July 29.

“President Russell M. Nelson invited us to hear the voice of the Lord, and this event is to celebrate that prophetic invitation with youth all over the world,” the member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote on social media on July 26.

“I invite you to prepare for this event by considering how you can better hear Him in your everyday life. It will be marvelous! We can’t wait to be with you. #HearHim.”

The 40-minute pre-recorded global concert will feature musical performances and testimonies from youth around the world. Church leaders will also share brief messages. The event will be streamed live in multiple languages on July 29 at 6 p.m. MDT on YouTube.com/Strivetobe, ChurchofJesusChrist.org and Facebook.

Elder Soares told the Church News that Church leaders wanted to hold this musical event for youth because “music is one of the most effective ways to hear Him and to help us to feel the Savior’s love for each of us.”

He continued, “Music is so powerful because it can bring all of us together as one in Christ.”

With a worldwide youth audience participating in multiple languages, “I hope they feel closer to the Savior and increase their capacity to hear Him,” Elder Soares said. “As we learn to hear Him more frequently, we will increase our desire to please Him and align our heart’s desires to His.”

To learn more about the Youth Music Festival, watch this teaser on the Strive to Be YouTube page.