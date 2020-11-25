The story behind President Nelson’s global prayer of gratitude and invitation to #GiveThanks

A few weeks ago, President Russell M. Nelson woke up in the middle of the night with a thought that he should offer a prayer of gratitude to God for all of His children around the world.

“Thoughts flooded my mind of all of the things for which we should be grateful and how expressing that gratitude could become a healing spirit in our lives,” President Nelson wrote in a blog post on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, published Friday, Nov. 20.

“As the inspiration came, specific details, including when and how I should share this message, came to my mind and heart.”

The video message President Nelson shared with the world on the “healing power of gratitude” was not one that came by chance, he wrote. “It is one that came from heaven.”

Since beginning his ministry as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2018, President Nelson said he has had “his share” of unexpected middle-of-the-night awakenings — many of which have proven to be “special and sacred moments from God.”

Over the last nearly three years, one of the things the Spirit has repeatedly impressed upon President Nelson’s mind is how willing the Lord is to reveal His mind and will. “The marvelous privilege of receiving revelation is one of the greatest gifts of God to His children — available to every one of us,” he wrote in the blog post.

President Nelson continued, “No matter who you are, you can pray to your Heavenly Father for guidance and direction in your life. If you learn to hear the Lord through His promptings, you may receive divine guidance in matters large and small.

“I am grateful for the awakenings I have received in my life that have helped me to know that the heavens really are open today. Our Savior, Jesus Christ, is the greatest example of both heeding the will of His Father and giving thanks in all things.”

Read President Nelson’s full blog post on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.