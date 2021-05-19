Worldwide broadcast on sharing the gospel to feature President Ballard, Elder Uchtdorf, Elder Bednar, Elder Cook and President Cordon

Ward and stake leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are invited to a special worldwide broadcast focused on sharing the gospel through the principles of love, share and invite.

The 45-minute broadcast will take place Saturday, June 26, at 10 a.m. MDT. President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon will participate.

“This broadcast will help all leaders who have responsibility for sharing the gospel learn to do so in ways that are natural, sincere and joyful,” states a Tuesday, May 18, notice to stake and ward leaders, missionaries and quorum and class presidencies.

The event will be broadcast on Share.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the Church satellite system and other media.

For more information on the principles of love, share and invite, see the April 2021 training videos collection “Bound to the Savior” on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.