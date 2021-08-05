Elder and Sister Bednar to host Face to Face for young adults in September

Young adults are invited to an upcoming Face to Face event with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar.

The Face to Face — titled “Ask, Seek, Knock” — will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 12, at 4 p.m. MDT. All young adults, single or married, are invited to participate. Full-time missionaries are also invited to attend and to bring those they are teaching, when possible. All ages and demographics are welcome.

In a Facebook post on July 9, Elder Bednar shared a photo of him and Sister Bednar at the first Face to Face event held six years ago.

“As we prepare to participate in another Face to Face this fall, we are reflecting on the various lessons the Spirit has taught us which have strengthened our faith in Jesus Christ during the previous 15 Face to Face events,” Elder Bednar wrote.

Elder Bednar invited his social media followers to share a lesson learned from a prior Face to Face event. “Please leave me a message here or email [email protected],” he wrote. “We look forward for to your responses.”

Watch the September Face to Face live on the Church satellite system, Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, Latter-day Saints Channel and other digital channels. It will be available in ASL, Cantonese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

Shortly after the event concludes, a recording of the devotional will be archived on Face2Face.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, Gospel Media and the Gospel Library under Young Adults, which may be streamed or downloaded at any time.