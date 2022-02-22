April 2022 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is 40 days away. If someone wanted to prepare by re-reading the talks from October 2021 conference in order, one talk per day, they should start today, to finish by Friday, April 1.



October’s conference featured 39 talks over the five sessions. President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church, spoke three times. His two counselors in the First Presidency and each member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke once. Members of the Presiding Bishopric and Young Women, Young Men, Primary and Relief Society general presidencies gave talks, as did 16 members of the Seventy.



The Church News will feature one talk summary per day on our Twitter and Facebook pages, starting with President Nelson’s opening remarks from Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, titled “Pure Truth, Pure Doctrine and Pure Revelation.”



People can look for those links on social media each day, or find all the talk summaries here in the Church News coverage from October 2021. Full conference talks are in the Gospel Library.

Church leaders taught from the scriptures during the last general conference. They also focused on the Savior, Jesus Christ, and his redeeming power. Speakers gave messages on how to find peace by prayerfully connecting with Christ and caring for others. And President Nelson entreated Church members to strengthen their foundation and make time for the Lord.

What April 2022 general conference will include

The 192nd Annual General Conference will be Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3. It will include four general sessions and a Saturday evening women’s session, the First Presidency announced in a letter sent to local leaders Friday, Feb. 11.

All women and young women, including those who turn 12 in 2022, are invited to the women’s session.

A limited number of tickets to each session will be distributed for the conference, which will include talks from the First Presidency, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and general authorities and general officers of the Church.

“In-person attendance at the general conference sessions will be limited due to the extensive construction taking place on and around Temple Square; however, a limited number of tickets will be distributed to stakes and districts in the United States and Canada,” according to the letter. “Decisions about gathering to watch general conference in meetinghouses will be left to the discretion of local leaders.”

General conference messages will be published on the Gospel Library app, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, and in Church magazines for further viewing and study. The Church News will publish talk summaries, photo galleries and other articles about the conference on TheChurchNews.com.

Preparation for the next general conference

Within a week or two of the conclusion of the October 2021 conference, the Office of the First Presidency began preparing for April 2022.

Church employees and volunteers work an estimated 91,000 hours to prepare for, host, broadcast and record the two-day, five-session general conference — which is translated into 98 languages.

Elder Brook P. Hales, a General Authority Seventy and secretary to the First Presidency, shared those insights and more details about what goes into producing such a monumental event, when he joined the Church News podcast in late September 2021.

“I’m not sure there’s any other organization — religious or otherwise — that has such a gathering,” he said.

Elder Hales said people will be blessed if they listen and participate.

“I’ve learned that we need to prepare for it as members. If we will do that, we will come away better people than we were, and this is the opportunity for the Lord to speak to His people, unique in every way possible. It’s His opportunity to speak to you and to me and everyone else who participates.”