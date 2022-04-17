Elder Holland’s message for Latter-day Saints on Easter — and every day of the year

On the Thursday evening before Easter — exactly the same time that the Savior was meeting with his Apostles for the Last Supper millennia ago — Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke about Jesus Christ and peace.

Sitting for a Church News interview amid world conflict, Elder Holland held his scriptures and said his thoughts had returned to the Savior often during the day.

With the Atonement in front of Him, the Savior looked at his Apostles and said, “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid…” (John 14:27).

“These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world” (John 16:33).

Much can be learned from contemplating that call “to be cheerful, to be peaceful, to see it through, to face whatever is going to be faced,” said Elder Holland.

“This is the Church of the happy endings. This is peace and cheer and good tidings. This is the good news.”

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stands with his wife, Sister Patricia Holland in the Rome Italy Temple visitors’ center in Rome, Italy, on March 11, 2019. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Of all he has done in his life, proclaiming that Jesus is the Christ is what has and always will matter most, Elder Holland said.

He added that he hopes Latter-day Saints can all be a little more conscious of Easter and contemplate what it means to follow the Savior’s invitation to “take up his cross, and follow me” (Mark 8:34).

He said Church members can face life’s challenges with the resolve to take up the cross in Christ and follow Him, by looking to the Savior and His teachings and putting one foot in front of the other every day.

Elder Holland said his message on Easter — and every day of the year — is the same.

“Whatever the question, the gospel of Jesus Christ has the answer.”