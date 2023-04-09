The First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pose for an iconic photograph in the Rome Italy Temple Visitors’ Center in Rome, Italy, on Monday, March 11, 2019.

Last weekend, millions of Latter-day Saints around the world listened to counsel and apostolic witnesses during the Church’s 193rd Annual General Conference. Conference was held the weekend of Palm Sunday — the Sunday before Easter that commemorates Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem.

General conference falls on the weekend of the first Sunday in April. And because Easter falls on the first Sunday after the paschal full moon — or the first full moon after the spring equinox — some sessions of general conference have been held on Easter Day.

Since 2000, four April general conferences have been held over Easter weekend, in 2010, 2015, 2018 and 2021. Each member of the current First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has spoken during at least one of these conferences.

Here are 15 quotes from general conferences that fell on Easter weekend:

President Henry B. Eyring, then first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the general priesthood session of the 180th Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on April 3, 2010. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

April 2010 general conference

President Henry B. Eyring: “When I find myself drawn away from my priesthood duties by other interests and when my body begs for rest, I give to myself this rallying cry: ‘Remember Him.’ The Lord is our perfect example of diligence in priesthood service. ... Out of love for His Father and for us, He allowed Himself to suffer beyond the capacity of mortal man.”

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf: “It is unworthy of us as Christians to think that those who suffer deserve their suffering. Easter Sunday is a good day to remember that our Savior willingly took upon Himself the pain and sickness and suffering of us all — even those of us who appear to deserve our suffering.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook: “We celebrate this morning His victory over death. We cherish our understanding and feel heartfelt appreciation for the Savior’s willing atoning sacrifice on our behalf. His acquiescence to the will of His Father won the supernal victory over death and is the transcendent event in the history of mankind. ... Today on this Easter morning we rejoice in all the Savior has done for us. He has made it possible for each of us to gain our salvation and exaltation.”

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 185th Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2015. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

April 2015 general conference

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland: “Today we celebrate the gift of victory over every fall we have ever experienced, every sorrow we have ever known, every discouragement we have ever had, every fear we have ever faced — to say nothing of our resurrection from death and forgiveness for our sins. That victory is available to us because of events that transpired on a weekend precisely like this nearly two millennia ago in Jerusalem.”

Elder David A. Bednar: “Exercising faith in and on the holy name of Jesus Christ, meekly submitting to His will and timing in our lives, and humbly acknowledging His hand in all things yield the peaceable things of the kingdom of God that bring joy and eternal life.”

Elder D. Todd Christofferson: “Since none of us will have been perfectly and consistently obedient to the gospel law, His Atonement also redeems us from our own sins on condition of repentance. With the Savior’s atoning grace providing forgiveness of sins and sanctification of the soul, we can spiritually be born again and reconciled to God. Our spiritual death — our separation from God — will end.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen: “Today is Easter. We rejoice with Christians all over the world in His glorious Resurrection and in our own promised resurrection. May we prepare for His coming by rehearsing these glorious events over and over in our own minds and with those we love, and may His prayer be our prayer: ‘Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven’ (Matthew 6:10).”

President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 188th Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on April 1, 2018. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

April 2018 general conference

President Russell M. Nelson: “Nothing could be more fitting than to commemorate the most important event that ever occurred on this earth by worshipping the most important being who ever walked this earth. ... Without our Redeemer’s infinite Atonement, not one of us would have hope of ever returning to our Heavenly Father. Without His Resurrection, death would be the end. Our Savior’s Atonement made eternal life a possibility and immortality a reality for all.”

President Dallin H. Oaks: “Today we join other Christians in celebrating the Resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. For members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the literal Resurrection of Jesus Christ is a pillar of our faith.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong: “This is Easter Sunday. I reverently witness and solemnly testify of the living Christ — He who ‘died, was buried, and rose again the third day, and ascended into heaven.’ He is Alpha and Omega — with us in the beginning, He is with us to the end.”

Elder Ulisses Soares: “On this Easter day I solemnly testify that Jesus Christ is risen, He lives, and He directs His Church on earth through His prophets, seers and revelators. I testify that He is the Savior and Redeemer of the world and that through Him we can be saved and exalted in the presence of our dear God. I love Him; I adore Him. I want to follow Him and do His will and become more like Him.”

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on April 3, 2021. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

April 2021 general conference

President M. Russell Ballard: “Despite the challenges we face in life, we can, like on that first Easter morning, awake to a new life in Christ, with new and marvelous possibilities and new realities as we turn to the Lord for hope and belonging.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband: “The Lord performs miracles to remind us of His power, His love for us, His reach from the heavens to our mortal experience, and His desire to teach of that which is of most worth.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson: “On this holy Easter weekend, I find abiding peace in knowing that ‘the Lord is my shepherd’ (Psalm 23:1) and that each of us is known by Him and under His kind watch care. When we confront life’s wind and rainstorms, sickness and injuries, the Lord — our Shepherd, our Caregiver — will nourish us with love and kindness. He will heal our hearts and restore our souls.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund: “I declare with all my aching heart that Jesus Christ both understands unfairness and has the power to provide a remedy. Nothing compares to the unfairness He endured. It was not fair that He experienced all the pains and afflictions of mankind. It was not fair that He suffered for my sins and mistakes and for yours. But He chose to do so because of His love for us and for Heavenly Father. He understands perfectly what we are experiencing.”