Current First Presidency, Quorum of Twelve Apostles are the 6th-longest tenured in Church history

Every member of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints poses for an iconic photograph in the Rome Italy Temple Visitors’ Center on March 11, 2019. Front center are President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors in the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring. Also included are members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles: President M. Russell Ballard, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Elder David A. Bednar, Elder Quentin L. Cook, Elder D. Todd Christofferson, Elder Neil L. Andersen, Elder Ronald A. Rasband, Elder Gary E. Stevenson, Elder Dale G. Renlund, Elder Gerrit W. Gong and Elder Ulisses Soares.

In the five-plus years President Russell M. Nelson has led The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the presiding council — the Council of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — has been one of familiarity and consistency.

In fact, the 15 apostles who comprise that council have combined for one of its longest serving in nearly 200 years of Church history.

A number of previous First Presidencies have served for longer periods than the tenure so far of President Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring. Those include presidencies of President Nelson’s predecessors, President Thomas S. Monson and President Gordon B. Hinckley.

The difference now is the longevity of service of the currently constituted Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

When Presidents Nelson, Oaks and Eyring were sustained and set apart in their current calls on Jan. 14, 2018, the quorum had two vacancies following the Jan. 2, 2018, death of President Monson and the October 2017 death of Elder Robert D. Hales.

Those vacancies were filled in April 2018 general conference with the sustaining of Elder Gerrit W. Gong and Elder Ulisses Soares as new apostles and quorum members — March 31, 2018, to be exact.

In addition to their assignments in Church and area oversight and participation in conferences, devotionals and instruction worldwide, the members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles have been increasingly involved by President Nelson in joining him on ministries across the globe and presiding at most temple dedications and rededications.

As a testament to the sustained health and long life of the 15 apostles, the council has remained the same since April 2018 general conference — or more than five full years. On June 1, 2023, the current members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will have served together for 1,889 days — or five years, two months and two days.

That’s the sixth-longest time for a quorum to serve together since 1835, when the first calls to the latter-day apostleship were made and the quorum was formed. In the nearly 190 years since, more than 100 have been called as Apostles in that time, with the quorum’s membership being reconstituted many times over.

Following is a list of the current members of the Council of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The official portrait of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: President Russell M. Nelson, seated; President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, left; and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, right. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Current First Presidency

President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church — sustained as an Apostle and quorum member on April 7, 1984; served as the quorum president from 2015 to 2018; set apart as President of the Church on Jan. 14, 2018.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency and President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — sustained as an Apostle and quorum member on April 7, 1984; set apart as first counselor and quorum president on Jan. 14, 2018.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor — sustained as an Apostle and quorum member on April 1, 1995; set apart as second counselor on Jan. 14, 2018; previously served as second counselor to President Gordon B. Hinckley from 2007 to 2008 and as first counselor to President Monson from 2008 to 2018.

The official group portrait of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, photographed April 2018. Front row, left to right: President M. Russell Ballard and Elders Jeffrey R. Holland, Dieter F. Uchtdorf, David A. Bednar, and Quentin L. Cook. Back row, left to right: Elders D. Todd Christofferson, Neil L. Andersen, Ronald A. Rasband, Gary E. Stevenson, Dale G. Renlund, Gerrit W. Gong and Ulisses Soares. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Current Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President — sustained as an Apostle and quorum member on Oct. 6, 1985; set apart as the quorum’s Acting President on Jan. 14, 2018.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland — sustained on June 23, 1994.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf — sustained on Oct. 7, 2004; served as second counselor in the First Presidency to President Monson from 2008 to 2018.

Elder David A. Bednar — sustained on Oct. 7, 2004.

Elder Quentin L. Cook — sustained on Oct. 6, 2007.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson — sustained on April 5, 2008.

Elder Neil L. Andersen — sustained on April 4, 2009.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband — sustained on Oct. 3, 2015.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson — sustained on Oct. 3, 2015.

Elder Dale G. Renlund — sustained on Oct. 3, 2015.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong — sustained on March 31, 2018.

Elder Ulisses Soares — sustained on March 31, 2018.

Longest-tenured Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

And following — in reverse order, from fewest days to most — are the five times the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles served together for longer periods than the present-day quorum.

The day counts include the starting and ending days. Apostles who later served as Church Presidents are noted (#), with current apostles highlighted in bold.

5. 2,248 days — 2009 to 2015

From the April 4, 2009, ordination of Elder Neil L. Andersen to the May 30, 2015, death of Elder L. Tom Perry, the quorum served for six years, one month and 27 days. President Henry B. Eyring and then-President Dieter F. Uchtdorf were serving as First Presidency counselors to President Thomas S. Monson.

Quorum members:

Boyd K. Packer, President

L. Tom Perry

Russell M. Nelson #

Dallin H. Oaks

M. Russell Ballard

Richard G. Scott

Robert D. Hales

Jeffrey R. Holland

David A. Bednar

Quentin L. Cook

D. Todd Christofferson

Neil L. Andersen

Elder Andersen was called to replace the late Elder Joseph B. Wirthlin. And before the quorum could be reorganized following Elder Perry’s passing, President Boyd K. Packer and Elder Richard G. Scott also died, creating three vacancies that were filled at October 2015 general conference by the calls of Elder Rasband, Elder Stevenson and Elder Renlund.

4. 2,374 days — 1889 to 1896

From the Oct. 7, 1889, ordinations of Elder Marriner W. Merrill, Elder Anthon Lund and Elder Abraham H. Cannon to April 6, 1896, when Elder Moses Thatcher was released, the quorum remained together for six years and six months, during the presidency of President Wilford Woodruff.

Quorum members:

Lorenzo Snow, President #

Franklin D. Richards

Brigham Young Jr.

Moses Thatcher

Francis M. Lyman

John Henry Smith

George Teasdale

Heber J. Grant #

John W. Taylor

Marriner W. Merrill

Anthon H. Lund

Abraham H. Cannon

3. 2,700 days — 1860 to 1867

From the Aug. 26, 1860, ordination of Elder George Q. Cannon to the Oct. 8, 1867, release of Elder Amasa M. Lyman, the quorum served together for seven years, one month and 13 days, during which time President Brigham Young presided over the Church.

Quorum members:

Orson Hyde, Acting President

John Taylor #

Wilford Woodruff #

George A. Smith

Orson Pratt

Amasa M. Lyman

Ezra T. Benson

Charles C. Rich

Lorenzo Snow #

Erastus Snow

Franklin D. Richards

George Q. Cannon

During that time, Elder Brigham Young Jr. and Elder Joseph Angell Young were ordained apostles but not added to the quorum.

Elder Hyde was Acting President as President Heber C. Kimball served as first counselor in the First Presidency.

2. 3,395 days — 1995 to 2004

From the April 6, 1995, ordination of then-Elder Henry B. Eyring to the July 21, 2004, death of Elder Neal A. Maxwell, the quorum stayed the same for nine years, three months and 16 days, during the tenure of President Gordon B. Hinckley.

Quorum members:

Boyd K. Packer, Acting President

L. Tom Perry

David B. Haight

Neal A. Maxwell

Russell M. Nelson #

Dallin H. Oaks

M. Russell Ballard

Joseph B. Wirthlin

Richard G. Scott

Robert D. Hales

Jeffrey R. Holland

Henry B. Eyring

Then-Elder Eyring was added following the passing of President Howard W. Hunter and the reorganization of the First Presidency, with President Hinckley and his counselors, President Monson and President James E. Faust.

The death of Elder Maxwell was soon followed by the passing of Elder David B. Haight, creating two vacancies in the quorum going into October 2004 general conference, when Elder Uchtdorf and Elder Bednar were called.

1. 3,858 days — 1921 to 1931

From the March 17, 1921, ordination of Elder John A. Widtsoe to the Oct. 8, 1931, death of Elder Orson F. Whitney, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles that served between those two dates remained intact for 3,858 days — 10 years, six months and 22 days — during the tenure of President Heber J. Grant.

Quorum members included:

Rudger Clawson, President

Reed Smoot

George Albert Smith #

George F. Richards

Orson F. Whitney

David O. McKay #

Joseph Fielding Smith #

James E. Talmage

Stephen L. Richards

Richard R. Lyman

Melvin J. Ballard

John A. Widtsoe

John A Widtsoe was added to the quorum after Anthony W. Ivins was called from the quorum to replace Anthon H. Lund as a counselor to President Grant.