First Presidency letter on Easter observance includes invitation to reflect on Atonement of Jesus Christ

President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, center, and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, left, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, look over the congregation during the Church's 192nd Annual General Conference, in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

The Feb. 29, 2024, letter was sent to general authorities and officers; Area Seventies; stake, district and mission presidencies; and bishoprics and branch presidencies.

The letter also directs that wards and branches hold only sacrament meetings that day, allowing additional time for Latter-day Saints to worship with family and friends. Also, members should see the Easter sacrament meeting as an opportunity to invite others to join them in worshipping together.

For 2024, in the United States and other countries following Western Christianity and Gregorian calendar dates, Easter Sunday will be March 31. For areas following Eastern Orthodox dates, Easter will be Sunday, May 5.

The letter in its entirety reads:

February 29, 2024

To: General Authorities; General Officers; Area Seventies; Stake, Mission, and District Presidencies; Bishoprics and Branch Presidencies; Stake and Ward Councils

(To be read in sacrament meeting before Easter Sunday)

Easter Observance

Dear Brothers and Sisters:

As we approach Easter Sunday, we gratefully celebrate the Resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ.

In the spirit of this sacred season, we invite everyone to reflect on the infinite Atonement of Jesus Christ — including His anguish in the Garden of Gethsemane, His suffering on the cross, and His glorious Resurrection. We desire that all people everywhere feel more of His love and earnestly follow His example of humility, obedience, and compassion.

To allow additional time on Easter Sunday for worship with family and friends, we have asked all wards and branches to meet only for sacrament meeting. This special Easter sacrament meeting could be an opportunity to invite friends to worship with us.

May you be blessed with peace, hope, and light as you seek to follow and find ways to honor the Savior of the World this Easter season and always.

Sincerely yours,

(signed)

Russell M. Nelson

Dallin H. Oaks

Henry B. Eyring

The First Presidency





Recent directive for Easter Sundays and Sundays near Christmas

Last month, the First Presidency directed adjustments to services and meetings to be held on Easter Sundays and Sundays near Christmas.

In a Jan. 26, 2024, letter sent to the same group of general, area and local leaders, the First Presidency wrote that services and meetings should be limited to just sacrament meeting on Easter Sunday and on a Sunday either before or after Christmas.

When Christmas doesn’t fall on a Sunday, stake and district presidencies can determine if the sacrament-meeting-only adjustments will be for the Sunday before or after Christmas Day.

Also, stake and district leaders are allowed to consult with their bishops and branch presidents to determine if starting times for these Easter and Christmastime sacrament meetings should be adjusted to better accommodate the needs of members or of multiple units attending the same meetinghouse.