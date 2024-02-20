‘Ponder the Savior’s atoning sacrifice,’ writes the First Presidency in their Easter message

Following is the 2024 First Presidency Easter message of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared on ChurchofJesusChrist.org by President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring:

“This Easter season, we invite you to ponder the Savior’s atoning sacrifice and glorious Resurrection, which bless all of us.

“Through our Redeemer, Jesus Christ, we receive this message of hope: ‘In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world’ (John 16:33). The Savior promises that as we keep His commandments and ordinances, we will have ‘peace in this world, and eternal life in the world to come’ (Doctrine and Covenants 59:23).

“We testify that Jesus Christ lives! ‘He is risen’ (Matthew 28:6). Because of Him, we can be guided and strengthened as we bear the burdens we face in mortality. Through our faith in the Savior’s atoning sacrifice, the bonds of sin cannot hold us and the trials that we experience in life will have no lasting power over us. ‘The sting of death is swallowed up in Christ’ (Mosiah 16:8).”