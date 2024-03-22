Palm Sunday began ‘the most important week in human history,’ Elder Rasband says in new video

In this screenshot from a video released on Friday, March 22, 2024, Elder Ronald A. Rasband speaks of the final week of the Savior's mortal life.

In the sixth in a series of 15 videos set to be released by members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Ronald A. Rasband shares the importance of Palm Sunday as the beginning of “the most important week in human history.”

Elder Rasband’s Easter testimony video is based on his April 2023 general conference message titled “Hosanna to the Most High God.” In the video, he recalls what the scriptures teach about the final week of the Savior’s mortal ministry and what it means for mankind today.

“What began with the heralding of Jesus as the promised Messiah in His triumphant entry into Jerusalem closed with His Crucifixion and Resurrection,” he said.

Elder Rasband said individuals today were not there with palms in hand 2,000 years ago, but they should “diligently strive to live righteously” to fulfill prophecy by doing so in the future.

“Though we do not stand at the gates of Jerusalem today with palms in our hands, the time will come when, as prophesied in Revelation, ‘a great multitude, which no man could number, of all nations, and kindreds, and people, and tongues, [will stand] before the throne, and before the Lamb, clothed with white robes, and palms in their hands.’ (Revelation 7:9).”

Elder Rasband on the Savior

Elder Rasband was sustained in general conference as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. He has spoken in general conference 23 times.

In his first general conference address after being sustained as a General Authority Seventy in October 2000, Elder Rasband focused on the Savior’s post-Resurrection ministry in the Americas one-by-one as recorded in 3 Nephi 11:15.

“I have come to know through my own experiences that Heavenly Father hears and answers our personal prayers. I know that Jesus is the living Christ and that He knows each of us individually, or as the scriptures express it, ‘one by one.’”

In 2016, Elder Rasband directed his remarks to those who felt they were experiencing a crisis of faith. He taught that all are children of Heavenly Father and all have access to the blessings of the Savior’s Atonement.

“Jesus Christ knows about fierce struggles and trials. He gave His life for us,” he said. “His final hours were brutal, beyond anything we can even comprehend, but His sacrifice for each one of us was the ultimate expression of His pure love.”

He also taught in that message that God’s love is constant, and so are His expectations.

“No mistake, sin or choice will change God’s love for us. That does not mean sinful conduct is condoned, nor does it remove our obligation to repent when sins are committed. But do not forget, Heavenly Father knows and loves each of you, and He is always ready to help.”