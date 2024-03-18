First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve testify of the Savior in Easter video series

An image from the Bible Videos depicts Jesus Christ appearing to Mary Magdalene after His Resurrection.

A series of 15 videos featuring each member of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will testify of the many ways the Savior blesses the lives of Heavenly Father’s children.

The first two videos, publishing on Monday, March 18, will be followed by daily videos until Easter Sunday on March 31.

In February, the First Presidency encouraged individuals to “ponder the Savior’s atoning sacrifice and glorious Resurrection” in its annual Easter message.

Latter-day Saint congregations around the world will limit their Easter Sunday meetings to a single, one-hour sacrament meeting focused on the Atonement of Jesus Christ. Members of the Church were encouraged to invite family members and neighbors to this special meeting in a Feb. 29 letter.

The 194th Annual General Conference will be held the week after Easter with messages focused on the gospel of Jesus Christ, according to a letter from the First Presidency on March 7.

Elder Patrick Kearon: ‘Jesus Christ | The Ultimate Healer and Restorer of Life’

In the first in a series of 15 videos set to be released by members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Patrick Kearon shares his testimony of the Savior and His “redeeming might.”

Elder Ulisses Soares: Jesus Christ’s Charitable Sacrifice

In the second of 15 videos, Elder Ulisses Soares shares his testimony of the Savior’s Atonement and Resurrection.