Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
Leaders & Ministry

First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve testify of the Savior in Easter video series

Over the two weeks leading up to Easter Sunday, a new video will be posted each day with Apostles’ testimonies of Jesus Christ

By Ryan Jensen
An image from the Church’s Bible video series depicts the Resurrected Christ appearing to Mary Magdalene
An image from the Bible Videos depicts Jesus Christ appearing to Mary Magdalene after His Resurrection. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A series of 15 videos featuring each member of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will testify of the many ways the Savior blesses the lives of Heavenly Father’s children.

The first two videos, publishing on Monday, March 18, will be followed by daily videos until Easter Sunday on March 31.

In February, the First Presidency encouraged individuals to “ponder the Savior’s atoning sacrifice and glorious Resurrection” in its annual Easter message.

Latter-day Saint congregations around the world will limit their Easter Sunday meetings to a single, one-hour sacrament meeting focused on the Atonement of Jesus Christ. Members of the Church were encouraged to invite family members and neighbors to this special meeting in a Feb. 29 letter.

The 194th Annual General Conference will be held the week after Easter with messages focused on the gospel of Jesus Christ, according to a letter from the First Presidency on March 7.

Related Stories
‘Ponder the Savior’s atoning sacrifice,’ writes the First Presidency in their Easter message
First Presidency letter on Easter observance includes invitation to reflect on Atonement of Jesus Christ
First Presidency announces upcoming 194th Annual General Conference on April 6-7

Elder Patrick Kearon: ‘Jesus Christ | The Ultimate Healer and Restorer of Life’

In the first in a series of 15 videos set to be released by members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Patrick Kearon shares his testimony of the Savior and His “redeeming might.”

Elder Ulisses Soares: Jesus Christ’s Charitable Sacrifice

In the second of 15 videos, Elder Ulisses Soares shares his testimony of the Savior’s Atonement and Resurrection.

Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed
‘From foe to friend’: Buffalo Bill’s relationship with early Latter-day Saints
By 
Trent Toone
Historian Brent Rogers presents new research on the interesting relationship between famous showman William F. "Buffalo Bill" Cody and early Latter-day Saints.
First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve testify of the Savior in Easter video series
By 
Ryan Jensen
New videos will be posted each day through Easter Sunday with Apostles’ testimonies of Jesus Christ.
‘Choose to believe,’ invites Elder Uchtdorf, offering 3 ways to act on a desire to believe
By 
Scott Taylor
"You must act. You must do the hard things. Choose to believe. If that seems too difficult, begin with a desire to believe,” said Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf during a devotional at the Salt Lake City Utah University Institute of Religion.
‘Jesus specializes in the seemingly impossible,’ Elder Kearon says in new video
By 
Ryan Jensen
Ahead of Easter, Elder Patrick Kearon shared his testimony of the Savior’s "redemptive might."
Power of covenant-keeping women celebrated during Relief Society anniversary worldwide gathering
By 
Mary Richards
"Sisters, you have a divine endowment that allows you literally to change lives," said President Russell M. Nelson as he and the Relief Society general presidency addressed women around the world.