Elder Andersen encourages all to ‘secure this preeminent thought of Jesus’ in new video

To help navigate daily challenges, Elder Neil L. Andersen invites individuals to hold divine images, scriptures and hymns in their minds

By Ryan Jensen
Jesus Christ calms the sea in this screenshot from a Bible video released with the words of Elder Neil L. Andersen.
In this screenshot from a video released on Saturday, March 23, 2024, Elder Neil L. Andersen teaches the blessings that come from focusing on Jesus Christ. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In the seventh in a series of 15 videos set to be released by members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Neil L. Andersen shared the blessings of holding on to the thought of Jesus Christ.

Elder Andersen’s Easter testimony video is based on his April 2023 general conference message titled “My Mind Caught Hold upon This Thought of Jesus Christ.” In the video, he describes what it looks like to have a mind filled with the power of the Savior.

“Filling our mind with the power of Jesus Christ does not mean that He is the only thought we have. But it does mean that all our thoughts are circumscribed in His love, His life and teachings and His atoning sacrifice and glorious Resurrection,” he said.

In this screenshot from a video released on Saturday, March 23, 2024, Elder Neil L. Andersen teaches the blessings that come from focusing on Jesus Christ. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As Heavenly Father’s children maintain a focus on the Savior, they are not spared hardship, but they can receive comfort and strength, Elder Andersen taught.

“We welcome into our mind divine images, holy scriptures and inspired hymns to gently cushion the countless daily thoughts rushing through our busy lives,” he said. “Our love for Him does not shield us from the sadness and sorrow in this mortal life, but it allows us to walk through the challenges with a strength far beyond our own.”

Elder Andersen on the Savior

Elder Andersen was sustained in general conference as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on April 4, 2009. He has spoken in general conference 35 times.

In April 2012 general conference, Elder Andersen talked about these latter-days and both the challenges that abound and the miracles that can be seen by those who follow the Savior.

“It is a time of growing disbelief in and disregard for Christ and His teachings,” he said. “In this turbulent environment, we rejoice in being disciples of Jesus Christ. We see the Lord’s hand all around us.”

He referred to messages from Prophets and Apostles shared at general conference as “guideposts” for those navigating the days before the Savior’s Second Coming and said those who make it through this time will be recognized forever.

“Being a disciple in these days of destiny will be a badge of honor throughout the eternities.”

Eight years later in the October 2020 general conference, Elder Andersen talked about the Savior’s role in the lives of Heavenly Father’s children.

“Like a guiding star in a clear, dark sky, Jesus Christ lights our way. He came to earth in a humble stable. He lived a perfect life. He healed the sick and raised the dead. He was a friend to the forgotten. He taught us to do good, to obey and to love one another.”

Having lived a perfect life and having given Himself as the ultimate sacrifice allows the Savior the ability to extend grace and forgive the repentant, he said.

“With His incomparable mercy and grace, He took upon Himself our sins and our suffering, bringing forgiveness as we repent and peace in the storms of life. We love Him. We worship Him. We follow Him. He is the anchor of our souls.”

