Jesus provided the pathway to happiness, Elder Cook says in new video

In a video released on Monday, March 25, 2024, Elder Quentin L. Cook speaks about the Savior's teachings from the Last Supper to love one another.

In the ninth in a series of 15 videos set to be released by members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Quentin L. Cook said the Savior’s teaching to love one another was more than “a simple class in ethical behavior.”

Elder Cook’s Easter testimony video is based on his April 2010 general conference message titled “We Follow Jesus Christ.” In the video, he shares his observations from the final two days of the Savior’s life.

“The final two days of the Savior’s mortal ministry prior to His Crucifixion are profoundly important and in some ways beyond comprehension,” Elder Cook said.

The Savior completed his mortal mission in becoming the Redeemer of mankind, Elder Cook said. And that leaves Heavenly Father’s children to consider what the pathway of discipleship will require of them.

In what Elder Cook calls one of the Savior’s most “poignant and beautiful episodes,” He taught His disciples to love one another at the Last Supper.

In a video released on Monday, March 25, 2024, Elder Quentin L. Cook speaks about the Savior's Resurrection and teachings. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“He was not teaching a simple class in ethical behavior,” Elder Cook said. “This was the Son of God pleading with His Apostles and all disciples who would come after them to remember and follow this most central of His teachings. How we relate and interact with each other is a measure of our willingness to follow Jesus Christ.”

Elder Cook concluded that following the Savior’s teachings is the road to happiness.

“Jesus Christ lives and is the Savior and Redeemer of the world. He has provided the pathway to true happiness.”

Elder Cook on the Savior

Elder Cook was sustained in general conference as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on October 6, 2007. He has spoken in general conference 35 times.

In April 2015, Elder Cook spoke in general conference about staying true to the Savior regardless of the hard circumstances and challenges of life.

“As significant as these trials can be, they must not distract us from rejoicing in and celebrating Christ’s supernal intercession in our behalf,” he said. “The Savior literally ‘gained the victory over death’ (Mosiah 15:8-9).

Elder Cook made a comparison between people facing challenges and sunflowers that grow in soil where many other plants might not grow.

“Like the young sunflower, when we follow the Savior of the world, the Son of God, we flourish and become glorious despite the many terrible circumstances that surround us. He truly is our light and life.”

In October 2016, Elder Cook spoke about avoiding stumbling blocks while growing in faith in Jesus Christ.

“We cannot afford to have our testimonies of the Father and the Son become confused and complicated by stumbling blocks. We cannot fall into that trap. Our testimonies of Them need to remain pure and simple,” he said.

When those stumbling blocks lead an individual to commit sin, further confusion and complication in life can be avoided by repenting, Elder Cook said.

“The remarkable and celestial blessing of the Savior’s Atonement is that through repentance, sinful conduct is blotted out,” he said.

Elder Cook concluded his message by teaching that staying true to one’s testimony of the Savior enables Heavenly Father’s children to receive His grace.

“Being valiant in our testimony of Jesus is a stepping-stone toward qualifying for the Savior’s grace and the celestial kingdom. Jesus Christ is the only name under heaven by which we may be saved.”