‘The Savior is beckoning,’ Elder Bednar says in new video

In a video released on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, Elder David A. Bednar speaks about being yoked to the Savior.

In the 10th in a series of 15 videos set to be released by members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder David A. Bednar said the Savior wants each of God’s children to share a yoke with Him even though their strength does not match His.

“The Savior is beckoning us to rely upon and pull together with Him, even though our best efforts are not equal to and cannot be compared with His,” he said.

Elder Bednar’s Easter testimony video is based on his April 2014 general conference message titled “Bear Up Their Burdens with Ease.” In the video, he shares how choosing to be yoked to the Savior can help individuals press forward through hard times.

“We are not and never need be alone. We can press forward in our daily lives with heavenly help. Through the Savior’s Atonement, we can receive capacity and ‘strength beyond [our] own’ (”Lord, I Would Follow Thee”).

Elder Bednar on the Savior

Elder Bednar was sustained in general conference as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 7, 2004. He has spoken in general conference 39 times.

In his first general conference address in October 2004, Elder Bednar testified of the increased strength that can come through the power of Jesus Christ’s Atonement.

“The enabling and strengthening aspect of the Atonement helps us to see and to do and to become good in ways that we could never recognize or accomplish with our limited mortal capacity,” he said. “I testify and witness that the enabling power of the Savior’s Atonement is real.”

In October 2012, Elder Bednar spoke of the Lamanites’ conversion as described in Alma 23:6-8.

“The Lamanites were not converted to the missionaries who taught them or to the excellent programs of the Church. They were not converted to the personalities of their leaders or to preserving a cultural heritage or the traditions of their fathers. They were converted unto the Lord — to Him as the Savior and to His divinity and doctrine — and they never did fall away.”

Speaking in October 2018, Elder Bednar shared how individuals, families and the Church gain strength from the intertwining principles of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“Just as a rope obtains its strength from many intertwined individual strands, so the gospel of Jesus Christ provides the greatest perspective of truth and offers the richest blessings as we heed the admonition of Paul to ‘gather together in one all things in Christ, both which are in heaven, and which are on earth; even in him,’” he said, quoting (Ephesians 1:10).

After speaking about many of the individual strands of a metaphorical gospel rope, Elder Bednar testified that the Savior is the root of all blessings available to Heavenly Father’s children.

“All opportunities and blessings of eternal consequence originate in, are possible and have purpose because of, and endure through the Lord Jesus Christ.”