‘Mistakes do not disqualify us,’ Elder Uchtdorf says in new video

In a video released on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf speaks about finding hope through the Savior.

In the 11th in a series of 15 videos set to be released by members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf said the Savior’s eternal sacrifice covers sins “great and small.”

Elder Uchtdorf’s Easter testimony video is based on his April 2021 general conference message titled “God among Us.” In the video, he shares how the Savior can help individuals to be clean through repentance.

“The Savior’s infinite Atonement completely changes the way we may view our transgressions and imperfections. Instead of dwelling on them and feeling irredeemable or hopeless, we can learn from them and feel hopeful.”

Elder Uchtdorf taught that the Savior’s relief is not exclusive to forgiving sins, but that He provides comfort and strength in other situations of life, as well.

“Open your hearts to our Savior and Redeemer, no matter your circumstances, trials, sufferings, or mistakes,” he said. “… He lives, that He loves you, and that because of Him, you will never be alone.”

Elder Uchtdorf on the Savior

Elder Uchtdorf was sustained in general conference as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on October 2, 2004. He has spoken in general conference 69 times.

In April 2010 general conference, Elder Uchtdorf, then-Second Counselor in the First Presidency, spoke of a statue of the Savior that had been destroyed in World War II. When the hands of the statue were unable to be repaired, the city opted to display the statue without hands and added a sign with the words, “You are my hands.”

“When I think of the Savior, I often picture Him with hands outstretched, reaching out to comfort, heal, bless, and love. And He always talked with, never down to, people. He loved the humble and the meek and walked among them, ministering to them and offering hope and salvation,” Elder Uchtdorf said.

He invited Latter-day Saints to be His ministering hands.

“As we emulate His perfect example, our hands can become His hands; our eyes, His eyes; our heart, His heart.”

In October 2022 and April 2023 general conferences, Elder Uchtdorf taught how Jesus Christ is the strength of youth and parents.

To the youth, he said, “I believe the Savior Jesus Christ would want you to see, feel, and know that He is your strength. That with His help, there are no limits to what you can accomplish. That your potential is limitless.”

And to their parents, he said, “Through the Savior’s grace, little by little, you will develop more of the attributes parents need: love for God and His children, patience, selflessness, faith in Christ, and courage to make righteous choices.”