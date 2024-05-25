The audience stands and sings during a devotional with Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at Moroni High School in Tarawa, Kiribati, on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

TARAWA, Kiribati — In the hours before Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles stood to speak on Thursday, May 23, at Moroni High School in Tarawa, Kiribati, people began converging on the school’s outdoor gym.

The first 600 seats in the gym filled with eager Latter-day Saints while the sun was still high in the sky and hot. More seats and tents were set up behind the gym. Those quickly filled, as well. Then seats and tents filled up to one side of the gym and the other. Every available chair from the school was put out for those wanting to hear an Apostle of Jesus Christ speak on the island for the first time in 20 years. Those without chairs sat on the grass, leaned on fences or stood in the parking lot. As the meeting started, the sun went down, and the ocean breeze helped cool the air only slightly for the more than 1,000 people who came to hear Elder Cook.

With the assistance of an interpreter, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a devotional at the Moroni High School in Tarawa, Kiribati, on Thursday, May 23, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

He admitted to feeling emotional in his return to the capital of the nation that is comprised of more than 30 islands. And he was direct in his message as he shared his hopes that the members of the Church would prepare spiritually for the blessing of a temple soon to be built in Tarawa.

“If you will be a temple-ready people, you will cultivate love,” Elder Cook said.

The family-centered culture of Kiribati was evident by the many young children who came with their parents to the devotional. Elder Cook shared some counsel with those parents.

“As equal partners, counsel together as you make decisions. This will be a great blessing to you,” he said, adding “There is no higher calling than that of a father or a mother.”

Particularly, Elder Cook encouraged husbands to love their wives and children to respect their mothers.

“Let us be appreciative; let us pray for them,” he said.

Members of church listen as Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during a devotional at the Moroni High School in Tarawa, Kiribati, on Thursday, May 23, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Cook was joined by his wife, Sister Mary Cook, and Elder Peter F. Meurs, General Authority Seventy and president of the Pacific Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Maxine Meurs. Area Seventy, Elder Iotua Tune and his wife, Sister Maii Toanimatang, and President John Kendall of the Marshall Islands/Kiribati Mission and his wife, Sister Megan Kendall, also attended.

As Elder Cook encouraged unity in families and in the community, he also taught of the blessings that come from following the commandments together.

“The reward of righteous living is peace in this life and eternal life in the world to come,” he said.

Elder Cook invited Church members to let their light shine in a way that will help others around them want to learn more about the Savior and feel more of His love in their life.

With the assistance of an interpreter, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks at a devotional at the Moroni High Schoolin Tarawa, Kiribati, on Thursday, May 23, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“We need to be a light on the hill,” he said, adding “Let us be a light on the hill. And if we live the commandments, we can receive all the blessings Heavenly Father has for us.”

Sister Cook shared that Heavenly Father’s plan enables His children to have happiness in mortality.

“Because of the gospel of Jesus Christ, we should be the happiest people on earth,” she said.

Elder Meurs testified of the truthfulness of the Book of Mormon and the power that comes from studying it and living the principles it teaches.

“The Book of Mormon is the word of God,” he said.

A house of the Lord in Kiribati

Like Elder Cook, Elder Meurs said he is excited for the coming of a temple to Kiribati. The Pacific Area currently has 10 temples in operation and another 10 announced or in some stage of construction.

“What a blessing a temple will be for this island,” he said.

Sister Meurs said she knows President Russell M. Nelson is a prophet of God and that Joseph Smith was the prophet of the Restoration.

“Our Savior loves us, and Heavenly Father wants all of us to return to Him,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Elder Cook went to the site where the new temple will be built and reflected on how much of a blessing it will be to the people in this part of the Pacific.

“The Church had 10,000 members in 2000,” he said. “And it has 20,000 today.”

But traveling from Kiribati to Fiji to attend the temple with any regularity can be a financial burden. Many families rely on fishing the surrounding waters or harvesting bread fruit and coconut. Having a temple so readily accessible will make regular temple attendance and worship a stronger possibility for many Church members.

The temple was announced by President Nelson in the Church’s October 2020 general conference.

Church members feel inspired

For Maraki and Teebora Bokai of the Betio 2nd Ward in the Tarawa Kiribati West Stake, the temple is an answer to their prayers. Maraki attended Moroni High School as a young man and has been a member of the Church most of his life. His wife, Teebora, was baptized nearly 15 years ago. The two of them say they can’t wait for the temple to be built in Tarawa and that they hope to be temple workers when it opens. And both felt impressed following the evening’s devotional that they have work to do to be prepared personally and as a couple.

Members of church listen as Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during a devotional at the Moroni High School in Tarawa, Kiribati, on Thursday, May 23, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“First off, it was good to see and hear a message delivered in person from an Apostle,” Maraki Bokai said with great emotion in his voice. He said he was impressed with Elder Cook’s continued study of the scriptures and felt he needed to follow that example.

“He has been an Apostle for a long time, and he still reads the Book of Mormon,” he said, adding “It really encouraged me to want to read the Book of Mormon to learn more.”

Teebora Bokai struggled to put into words how strongly she felt the Spirit testify to her that Elder Cook was called by God.

“I know now that he is a true disciple of Jesus Christ,” she said. “I know that. And I know that he is teaching us the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Two women use tree branches to keep flies away from freshly caught fish at Tarawa, Kiribati, on Thursday, May 23, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

As a couple, the two felt Elder Cook’s counsel about being good parents will help them with their children in their home. Maraki Bokai said he needed to hear Elder Cook’s message about showing love to and counseling with his children.

“I was listening to him when he said, ‘Counsel your children with love, with peace,’” Maraki said. He admitted that sometimes it is hard for him to manage his emotions with his children. “But [Elder Cook] reminded me what my most important obligations are as a father.”

Teafe Laviana Kalanike from the Betio 1st Ward in the Tarawa Kiribati West Stake said she felt blessed to have heard Elder Cook’s message.

Kalanike said she is working hard to stay on the covenant path and to have more of her family with her on it, as well.

“We have to be a light on the hill,” she said. “But I need to be first a light to my family and also to my community, church, friends and neighbors.”

The sun sets as members of church attend a devotional with Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, at the Moroni High School in Tarawa, Kiribati, on Thursday, May 23, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

She said she also enjoyed hearing Sister Cook’s enthusiasm for learning and teaching gospel doctrine through music in the home.

“I want to read the Book of Mormon with my daughter and sing Primary songs, so I can teach her,” she said. “I want to learn the Primary songs, so I can teach her and be cheerful.”

As Elder Cook bore his testimony to conclude the meeting, he reflected with gratitude the work being done by Church members to share the gospel and live its principles in Kiribati.

“Good things are happening here,” he said.

Elder Cook testified that President Nelson is a Prophet of God and that he sets an example for others by being decisive and quick to act when moved on by the Holy Ghost. He testified of Heavenly Father and His Son Jesus Christ and reminded the members that it is them whom members of the Church worship.

“We honor [President Nelson] as a Prophet, but we worship God the Father and the Savior,” he said.

Elder Cook also invited members to be united with one another.

“We can be one. … With our diversity, we can be united — particularly as we worship,” he said.