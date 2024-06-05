Celebrating 180 years: The deep, vibrant history of the Church in French Polynesia

Addison Pratt caught his first glimpse of the island of Tubuai, French Polynesia, on April 30, 1844.

The Latter-day Saint missionary and his companions had set sail on a whaling vessel, the Timoleon, from New Bedford, Massachusetts, the previous October. Over the course of roughly seven months, they sailed across the Atlantic Ocean, around the Cape of Good Hope at the tip of Africa, to the other side of the Indian Ocean, through the tumultuous seas along the southern coast of Australia and finally into the Pacific.

Their ship only touched land twice during its long, monotonous journey. When a sailor shouted, “Land ho!” in the early morning hours of April 30, Pratt rushed to the deck (“Zion in Paradise: Early Mormons in the South Seas,” by S. George Ellsworth, p. 7).

The island of Tubuai, located roughly 400 miles south of Tahiti, is ringed by a lagoon of coral reef, giving the waters a shade of turquoise or jade. Its two lava-dome peaks jut up from the ocean and are blanketed in lush green flora. But rather than noting the beauty of his surroundings, Pratt recorded in his journal his instant kinship to the people.

An undated portrait of Addison Pratt, a Latter-day Saint missionary to the islands of the Pacific from 1843-1848 and 1849-1852. Pratt was the first missionary during the Restoration to preach the gospel in a language other than English. | Church History Library, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As a youth, Pratt had worked as a seaman and spent six months on the Sandwich Islands, or what is now Hawaii. After arriving in Tubuai, Pratt wrote that his “heart did leap for joy, for they looked like old acquaintance” (“The Journals of Addison Pratt,” pp. 151–52).

That day marked the beginning of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Pacific. Pratt and his companions would preach, baptize and organize the Church on Tubuai, Tahiti, and other islands of French Polynesia, all before the first Latter-day Saints had entered Utah.

This last April, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles traveled the 4,500 miles from Salt Lake City to participate in local events commemorating the 180th anniversary of that historic day.

In reflecting on his visit, Elder Soares told the Church’s Pacific Newsroom, “The Lord loves the people of French Polynesia and the South Pacific. He sent His missionaries to share the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and brought His blessings to this region. We should share that love, joy and blessings with everyone.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets Latter-day Saints and government leaders at the opening of a Church history exhibition at Pirae City Hall in Tahit, French Polynesia, on Friday, April 26, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sowing the seeds of the gospel in French Polynesia

In many ways the story of the Church in French Polynesia actually begins in Nauvoo, Illinois.

On March 28, 1843, Hyrum Smith, the Prophet Joseph Smith’s brother, placed his hands upon the head of Addison Pratt and gave him a patriarchal blessing. In that blessing, he told Pratt, “You shall go out and come in and go forth upon the face of the earth, … and your acts to be written in the chronicles of your brethren; … your name shall be perpetuated … from generation to generation … and had in honor until the latest generation” (”The Journals of Addison Pratt,” p. 115).

Two weeks later, Pratt, Noah Rogers, Benjamin Grouard and Knowlton F. Hanks were called on a mission to the Pacific Isles. They were the first Latter-day Saint missionaries to be sent to the Pacific. Pratt would also become the first Latter-day Saint missionary to preach in a language other than English.

Hanks, who had consumption, died on the voyage across the Atlantic. Pratt stayed on Tubuai while Grouard and Rogers sailed on to Tahiti. By the end of 1846, almost 1,000 people had been baptized throughout the French Polynesian islands.

Addison Pratt was one of four missionaries called to serve in the Pacific islands by the Prophet Joseph Smith in 1843. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

When news of the Prophet Joseph Smith’s martyrdom reached the islands, Rogers sailed home. By 1847, after six months without word from his family or Church leaders, Pratt decided to sail to America with a plan to return to the islands with his wife, Louisa, and more missionaries.

By the time he was reunited with his family in the Salt Lake Valley in 1848, he and his wife and children had been separated for more than five years. Louisa had been caught up in the exodus: evacuating Nauvoo, living at Winter Quarters, and then crossing the plains on her own.

In 1850, Pratt returned to French Polynesia with 22 other missionaries, including his wife and daughters. Louisa taught school, preached the gospel and taught the women of the islands how to garden, quilt, sew and knit. They, in turn, tutored her in the language.

Sometimes Louisa wondered if she was making a difference. “I hope much good will arise from my coming here, though it may not be realized at present,” she wrote in her journal. “I have endeavored to sow good seed; the fruit may be gathered up after many days” (“Saints: Volume 2,” p. 146).

Photograph of Louisa Barnes Pratt. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In 1852, Pratt, his family and other missionaries were expelled from the islands due to increasing tension with French colonial authorities. They left behind 1,500 to 2,000 local Church members spread over 20 islands. These Saints struggled to maintain the faith in the face of persecution and with limited contact from Church headquarters (Global Histories: French Polynesia, “Unto the Islands of the Sea”).

Forty long years after official Church missionaries left, two missionaries from the Samoan Mission arrived to the shores of French Polynesia in 1893. From then on, the Church grew steadily.

Missionary work among the islands received a boost in 1904 when the Book of Mormon was translated into Tahitian. Another half century later, in 1955, the Church organized a French-speaking branch in Tahiti — the first French-speaking branch in the Church.

In 1963, a group of 60 French Polynesian Saints made the trip to Hamilton, New Zealand, for the first Tahitian-language temple sessions. Twenty years later, in 1983, President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the first temple for the overseas territory — the Papeete Tahiti Temple.

Today there are roughly 30,000 Latter-day Saints in close to 100 congregations, including 11 stakes. In April general conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced a second temple for the islands of French Polynesia, in the township of Uturoa on the island of Raiatea.

Despite Louisa’s anxieties, the “good seed” planted by her and her husband and other early missionaries sprouted and grew, developing deep roots which have nourished generations.

Commemorating 180 years

In addition to Elder Soares and Sister Rosana Soares, Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Marcia Nielson, and Elder Kyle S. McKay, the Church historian and recorder, and his wife, Sister Jennifer S. McKay, participated in the festivities. Elder McKay recorded all the events as part of the Church’s history in French Polynesia.

The leaders began the week by visiting Tubuai, where Addison Pratt began his missionary efforts in 1844. In addition to meeting with local Church and government leaders, the visiting general authorities visited with descendants of the first converts to the Church.

Other events included leader, missionary and youth devotionals as well as meetings with government leaders, including French Polynesia President Moetai Brotherson.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presents a painting of the Savior as the Good Shepherd to French Polynesian President Moetai Brotherson during a meeting in Papeete, Tahiti, on Friday, April 26, 2024. | Provided by French Polynesian Government

On Friday, April 26, Elder Soares and Pirae City mayor, Tavana Edouard Fritch, who Elder Soares met during his last visit to French Polynesia, also officially opened a Church history exhibition at Pirae City Hall. The exhibition includes photos, artifacts, timelines and displays tracing the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints there.

Included in the opening of the exhibition was the launch of a children’s book titled, “Faith, Hope and Miracles,” which features stories relating to the history of the Church in French Polynesia.

Melanie Riwai-Couch, the Church history manager for the Pacific Area, explained to Pacific Newsroom, “We wanted all of the children and youth to know they are making Church history everyday through their decision to be on and stay on the covenant path. Their stories matter, and they are making living history.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, look through a copy of a new children's book, "Faith, Hope and Miracles," that was released at a Church history exhibition in Pirae, Tahiti, in conjunction with the 180th anniversary of the arrival of the missionaries of the Church in 1844. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Soares also dedicated a historical marker in the community of Mahina on the island of Tahiti. The marker outlines a brief history of Addison Pratt and his companions, and states, “Today, thousands of Latter-day Saints on these islands live true to the example of their noble ancestors and true to their faith in Jesus Christ.”

The culmination of the celebratory events was a cultural celebration on Saturday, April 27, featuring performances by local children followed by a devotional with remarks by Elder and Sister Soares; Elder Peter F. Meurs, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Pacific Area; Elder McKay and Elder Nielson. More than 10,000 Latter-day Saints and guests gathered at the Pater Stadium in Pirae, Tahiti, for the events.

During the cultural celebration, children honored their ancestors with traditional music and dancing. The performers stamped and swished adorned in seashell necklaces, grass skirts, banana leaf headdresses, bright colored dresses or shirts and with palm fronds and flowers.

The events were covered by several news media outlets in French Polynesia.

Elder Soares said, “I have so much joy in my heart to celebrate with you the 180th anniversary of the arrival of the first missionaries.”

He testified, “God’s plan is based on joy — the joy to return to Him and His Son.”

Continuing the legacy of faith

Eight years after President Hinckley dedicated the temple in Tahiti, the Church built a chapel on Tubuai. In October 1991, the mission president at that time, President Yves R. Perrin, traveled from Tahiti to Tubuai for the dedication. The event was preceded by four days of celebration, including a talent show, an open house, a baptismal service and district conference meetings.

President Perrin later said: “I truly felt the spirit of Addison Pratt. … I felt he was watching us and is pleased to see the progress the Church has made in Tubuai” (“Seasons of Faith and Courage,” Ellsworth and Perrin, p. 312).

President Nelson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, traveled to French Polynesia three years later in 1994, offering a blessing on the land and the people and celebrating the sesquicentennial of the Church in Tahiti.

At that time, Elder Nelson noted that these islands are rich with the blood of Israel. “While we honor the missionaries who came to French Polynesia, we also honor the Prophet who sent them here. As we honor the Prophet who sent them here, we honor the Lord who inspired that Prophet.”

In 2019, President Nelson returned to Tahiti — this time as the Prophet — during his Pacific Ministry. President Nelson thanked the Saints of French Polynesia for the way they love the Lord, but warned of troubled times ahead. He asked the members to do two things:

Increase faith in the Lord.

Increase the temporal and spiritual strength of families.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets a missionary serving in the Tahiti Papeete Mission on April 26, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

While in French Polynesia for the 180th anniversary celebrations in April, Elder Soares was able to share his own feelings of love and counsel. During a devotional on his final day of the trip, Elder Soares addressed close to 800 youth in Papeete, Tahiti.

In his remarks, he noted that the people of French Polynesia have soft hearts. “They embrace each other, they rejoice in life.”

Through Jesus Christ and His loving atoning sacrifice, all can qualify to return to live with God one day, Elder Soares taught. “God has great confidence in you and me, that we can walk on this earth and turn our hearts to our Savior Jesus Christ when we make mistakes.”

Looking out over the congregation — some of whom were descended from converts of early missionaries and others who were pioneer members in their families — Elder Soares told the gathered youth, “We love you, our dear friends. You represent the future of the gospel in this beautiful part of the world.”