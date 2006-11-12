Fact #7

Victor D. Cave, president of the Papeete Tahiti Stake in 1981, told the Church News during the temple groundbreaking coverage that before the Papeete Tahiti Temple was constructed, Church members in Tahiti took a trip once each year to New Zealand to perform sacred ordinances in a house of the Lord. The trip would cost a family with two parents and three children around $5,000 at the time, and even though the average monthly wage in Tahiti was around $600 a month, around 40-80 Tahitian Latter-day Saints would make the trip each year.