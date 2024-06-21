Sister Wright shares Ammon’s inspiring and valuable example of being a successful missionary

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, teaches at the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah on Friday, June 21, 2024.

PROVO, Utah — When Ammon begins his ministry in Alma 17 in the Book of Mormon among the Lamanites, he becomes the servant of King Lamoni.

In this experience is found the profound blessings that flow from a covenant connection with God — especially when on His errand, taught Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, at the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders.

“By virtue of this covenant connection, the Lord gives us help and strength in the complex situations we face,” Sister Wright said. “As Ammon turned to the Lord in challenging times, we see the manifestation of Christ’s promises fulfilled when He declared, ‘I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee’ (Isaiah 41:10).”

Ammon focused on his missionary purpose and he focused on Jesus Christ. He wanted to find, teach, baptize and confirm people and help them become faithful disciples of Christ — which is an inspiring and valuable example of how missionaries should define success, Sister Wright said.

She pointed out how Alma 17 has parallels to “Preach My Gospel” Chapter 1 in identifying the characteristics of valiant and successful missionaries by going through several verses with the new mission leaders.

Search the scriptures diligently and pray

Alma 17:2 outlines how the sons of Mosiah “had searched the scriptures diligently, that they might know the word of God.” And verse 3 said “they had given themselves to much prayer and fasting.”

A successful missionary will study the scriptures, pray earnestly and ask for divine help, and thus come to know their Savior Jesus Christ in a deeply personal way.

Obey God’s commandments

Verse 6 shares how Ammon and his brethren refused the kingdom from their father.

They set aside the things of the world to focus on the things of God. “A successful missionary obeys God’s commandments and observes the missionary standards.”

Be an instrument in the hands of God

Verse 9 and 10 says the sons of Mosiah prayed to be an instrument in the hands of God, and the Lord did visit them with His Spirit.

A successful missionary strives to live so the Spirit can guide them.

Love and invite and go about doing good

Said Sister Wright, “When we understand and feel that we truly are our ‘brother’s keeper,’ others will feel the love of God through us and be more receptive to open their hearts to Him.”

Verse 12 shares how the sons of Mosiah took courage to go forth to declare the word of God — they went about doing good and serving His children.

Be a disciple of Jesus Christ

In verse 13, the sons of Mosiah separated from each other to begin their missions, trusting in the Lord in the great work they had undertaken.

As disciples of Jesus Christ, Ammon and his brethren understood that the work they were doing was great.

Build up and strengthen and seek Christlike attributes

Verse 16 shares that the sons of Mosiah knew redemption is possible for everyone.

A successful missionary will strive to build up and strengthen the ward or branch where they are assigned.

Ammon and his missionary companions are models for servants of the Lord everywhere, Sister Wright said. Their success was not dependent on how others chose to respond.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, teaches at the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah on Friday, June 21, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Their responsibility was to strive to be an example of Jesus Christ and teach clearly and effectively so others could use their agency to make informed choices.”

Ammon and his brethren were successful missionaries as they exhibited these Christlike attributes: Faith, hope, charity and love, virtue, integrity, knowledge, patience, humility, diligence, obedience.

Growing in discipleship

The gospel of Jesus Christ is a gospel of becoming. As missionaries strive to become more like Jesus Christ, they will become more like Him. They will also establish a foundation for following Him throughout their lives.

“During their time of service, it is our hope and prayer that our dear missionaries have continual experiences with the Savior that are so deeply profound and personal they are forever changed,” Sister Wright said.

The key indicator of a successful missionary and successful mission leader is how they live their life after their mission.

“We want them to establish a foundational pattern of lifelong discipleship and look back on their missionary service as a time of immense joy,” she said, as well as a time where they have found the Savior.