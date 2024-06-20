Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
Leaders & Ministry

Read summaries, see photos from the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders

See the Church News coverage of the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders held June 20-23 in Provo, Utah

Newly called mission leaders listen to instruction on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in the Seminar for New Mission Leaders, at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Valerie Walton

By Valerie Walton

PROVO, Utah — Earlier this year, nearly 150 new mission presidents and companions were announced who would serve around the world beginning July 1. Before they begin their three-year assignments, they gathered at the Provo Missionary Training Center to receive instruction and training.

Related Story
See the list of new mission leaders called to serve beginning in 2024

The 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders is held June 20-23. Over the four days, the new mission presidents and their wives will be taught by each member of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as well as general authorities and general organization leaders serving as members of the Church’s Missionary Department and Missionary Executive Council.

Last year, the 2023 Seminar for New Mission Leaders focused exclusively on the second edition of “Preach My Gospel,” which had just been released.

Related Story
‘Preach My Gospel,’ 2nd edition; messages from 2023 Seminar for New Mission Leaders

Below is a collection of Church News stories covering the seminar this year.

Thursday, June 20

Newly called mission leaders listen to instruction at the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah on Thursday, June 20, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed