Newly called mission leaders listen to instruction on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in the Seminar for New Mission Leaders, at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.

PROVO, Utah — Earlier this year, nearly 150 new mission presidents and companions were announced who would serve around the world beginning July 1. Before they begin their three-year assignments, they gathered at the Provo Missionary Training Center to receive instruction and training.

The 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders is held June 20-23. Over the four days, the new mission presidents and their wives will be taught by each member of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as well as general authorities and general organization leaders serving as members of the Church’s Missionary Department and Missionary Executive Council.

Last year, the 2023 Seminar for New Mission Leaders focused exclusively on the second edition of “Preach My Gospel,” which had just been released.

Below is a collection of Church News stories covering the seminar this year.

Thursday, June 20