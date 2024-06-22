Menu
Sisters Yee, Browning and Spannaus address public health and minister to Saints in Mexico

Church leaders meet with the Mexican Diabetes Association and visit members in Guadalajara

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus of the Young Women General Presidency listens to a question from a participant during a devotional in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, left, listens to a question from a participant during a devotional in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sunday, June 9, 2024. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Lucy Esplin

By Lucy Esplin

Sisters Kristin M. Yee of the Relief Society general presidency, Tracy Y. Browning of the Primary general presidency and Andrea Muñoz Spannaus of the Young Women general presidency ministered in Guadalajara, Mexico, June 6-9, according to a news release from ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Their time was split among visiting the Hospital Civil de Guadalajara, meeting with the Mexican Diabetes Association and meeting with local Church members.

Sister Kristin M. Yee of the Relief Society General Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks with officials from Hospital Civil de Guadalajara.
Sister Kristin M. Yee, left, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, visits with officials from Hospital Civil de Guadalajara, in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Friday, June 7, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At the Hospital Civil de Guadalajara on June 7, Sister Yee met with hospital officials about the needs of their organization, and they discussed possible collaborations between the hospital and the Church. After the meeting, Sister Yee remained to offer comfort and support to patients and their families.

Later that day, all three Church organization leaders visited the Mexican Diabetes Association, a longstanding partner of the Church, dedicated to patient care and prevention of diabetes — an illness impacting millions of Mexicans.

Sister Kristin M. Yee of the Relief Society General Presidency greets a young child in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shares a moment with a young child in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Saturday, June 8, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Yee, Sister Browning and Sister Spannaus later spent time with local congregations in Guadalajara, holding meetings and devotionals.

Sister Yee spoke on the vital role of women, as they “play a central role in loving and inspiring while using their talents to make this world a better place to live.”

Sister Browning elaborated on the the stewardship of women and specifically addressed mothers in the congregation: “We all have a responsibility. God has called us to be mothers.”

Sister Tracy Y. Browning of the Primary General Presidency takes a photo with devotional participants in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, takes a photo with devotional participants in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sunday, June 9, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In her departing remarks, Sister Spannaus reminded the congregation, “We need to have our eyes open to realize ... that God is there, and that He knows and loves you.”

