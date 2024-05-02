Sister Browning and Sister Dennis answer the question, ‘Why I choose to stay’

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during a session of BYU Women's Conference with Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

PROVO, Utah — During BYU Women’s Conference on Thursday, May 2, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, invited the women to consider the Savior’s question to His disciples:

“Whom say ye that I am?” (Matthew 16:15).

Sister Browning said the Savior will reveal Himself through His Spirit and “He will reveal Himself through the miracle of His restored Church and through His covenant relationship with us.”

And through her own experience, she said she has come to recognize Jesus as “the Christ, the Son of the living God” (Matthew 16:16).

After the Savior fed the multitude, some misunderstood His role and stopped following Him. The Savior turned to the disciples and asked, “Will ye also go away?” Simon Peter answered, “Lord, to whom shall we go? thou hast the words of eternal life” (John 6:67-68).

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, presents a BYU Women's Conference session in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, May 2, 2024. | Provided by Kathy Green

Many years ago, Sister Browning had a dream that deeply affected her. In the dream, a stranger entered her car. Her whole being filled with dread and a sense of danger — and soon the stranger threatened her family, and the car veered off the road before her dream stopped.

As she talked with her husband, they recognized the warning message of the dream that cautioned them to be careful about what they allowed to enter their family’s sanctuary. They became much more intentional about the ways to strengthen and protect their family and maintain the Spirit in their home.

“I know that the Spirit of God protects, preserves, provides peace and can prepare us for things in our future that God sees but we cannot,” Sister Browning said. “The Holy Ghost can expand our vision and prevent us from perishing, if we respond to His messages and instructions.”

Sister Browning testified about the order in the organization of the Church, the gift of a living prophet and the power of ordinances and covenants — saying It is only through the restored Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that the promised priesthood keys are found.

When someone has perhaps reached the limits of their understanding or are tempted to withdraw, the Savior’s second question will emerge: “Will ye also go away?” (John 6:67).

Responded Sister Browning, “I pray that you will have considered all that you’ve come to know and experienced with Jesus Christ and in all humility and meekness and with quiet confidence reply, ‘Lord, to whom shall [I] go? thou hast the words of eternal life. And [I] believe and [am] sure that thou art that Christ, the Son of the living God.’”

A woman takes notes during BYU Women's Conference in Provo, Utah, on May 2, 2024. | Christi Norris, BYU

‘That is why I choose to stay’

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, recently was assigned to teach and train in Roosevelt, Utah. While there, she visited a faith-based addiction recovery residence for men.

One of the men named Mike had been through the temple before needing help for addiction. He had been touched by the Spirit when listening to Sister Dennis’ April 2024 general conference talk and decided to begin wearing his garments again.

When he met Sister Dennis and shared his experience, he became emotional. Sister Dennis said her assignment to be in Roosevelt was no coincidence. “Mike needed to know how much the Savior loved him.”

She said she knew many women in the audience have loved ones who have chosen other paths. But she said the Savior knows them, loves them and will not leave them.

“He will put people in their paths that can help them, and He can ultimately turn all things to their good, even the types of things these men have experienced.”

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, present a BYU Women's Conference session in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, May 2, 2024. | Megan Jensen

While others’ choices may lead to their families feeling sadness, anxiety or even fear, Sister Dennis said to keep family relationships strong and trust Heavenly Father — because He knows which people to put in their path and what experiences will help them.

At one point in her life, Sister Dennis was in a period of deep depression. It was “as if the reality that God existed was suddenly gone.”

She had to make a choice to believe — even when she still felt uncertain. “Making that choice to believe helped me begin to see God’s hand again in my life.”

Move forward with faith during times of uncertainty by staying firmly connected to the Savior — and that will sometimes require choosing to believe He is there and that He cares.

Sister Dennis also testified that God calls prophets because He loves His children.

“Nowhere else is there such an abundance of guidance and direction, safety and protection, and relief, solace, and hope in Christ than here in the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and in His restored Church,” Sister Dennis said. “That is why I choose to stay.”