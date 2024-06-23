Elder Rasband: Showing faith through accountability in mission leadership councils

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, speak during the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 22, 2024.

PROVO, Utah — An effective mission leadership council “establishes a missionary culture centered on the missionary purpose and the doctrine of Jesus Christ,” said Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“This meeting raises their vision. It strengthens faith in the Savior and His work. It illuminates areas in your mission that are going well or that may need improvement,” said Elder Rasband, speaking during the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Saturday, June 22.

Addressing the topic “Your Purpose in Accountability and the Mission Leadership Council,” Elder Rasband was joined by his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, and Bishop L. Todd Budge of the Presiding Bishopric and his wife, Sister Lori Budge.

Elder Rasband told the new mission leaders that a mission leadership council “provides numerous opportunities for lifting the work so your missionaries can fulfill their sacred purpose.”

Testifying of the importance of mission leadership councils, Elder Rasband shared a short video featuring his daughter and son-in-law — President Dave and Sister Rachelle Chase, who are currently serving as mission leaders in the Illinois Chicago Mission. President Chase suggested letting the missionary purpose guide new leaders as they plan and conduct the meeting.

“Teach the missionary purpose and the doctrine of Christ during the meeting,” said Elder Rasband. “Invite young missionary leaders to render an account of their efforts to help people receive the ordinances of baptism and confirmation. Ensure the meeting ends with action items that help the young missionary leaders to invite and help all, including other missionaries, to come unto Christ.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, speak during the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 22, 2024. | Screenshot

Planning a mission leadership council

To help plan a purpose-centered mission leadership council, mission leaders must first know the needs of the mission, Elder Rasband said.

“One way is to be out finding and teaching with your missionaries. ... As you spend time doing the Lord’s work alongside your missionaries, you will observe their strengths, as well as opportunities for improvement.”

When planning a mission council, Elder Rasband said leaders should consider:

1. Following up from the previous mission leadership council.

2. Reviewing key indicator goals and outcomes from the previous month, as well as goals for the next month and plans to accomplish those goals.

3. Counseling on challenges or opportunities and how “Preach My Gospel” principles and chapters can help direct efforts.

4. Making inspired assignments and ensuring effective companion exchanges take place with every missionary in the mission.

Sister Rasband shared a statement from “The Handbook for Mission Leaders”: “It is important that you treat this as a council meeting. Ask inspired questions. Listen carefully to young missionary leaders and encourage all missionaries to share their perspectives on the questions and issues addressed in the council.”

Elder Rasband said asking inspired questions and listening carefully during mission leadership council “will provide a framework for young leaders to identify solutions to the challenges and opportunities in your mission.”

Bishop L. Todd Budge of the Presiding Bishopric and his wife, Sister Lori Budge, speak during the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 22, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Goal setting, planning and accountability

Bishop and Sister Budge addressed the principles of goal setting, planning and accountability in missionary efforts.

In John 8:29 the Lord says, “I do always those things that please him,” explained Bishop Budge. “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we all could say the same? But for us mere mortals, we may wish to do always those things that please him, but there are times when we do not, when we lose our focus on our purpose.”

Bishop Budge said missionaries are asked to set numerical goals for key indicators and to make plans to accomplish their goals.

“Now, setting numerical goals may feel uncomfortable to some of you. After all, this is a work of love — it is about people not numbers. And that is true, but remember, behind every number is a list of names of people to love ... ,” he said. “Numerical goals help missionaries exercise faith and focus their time on the things that matter most.”

The purpose of goal setting and planning, added Bishop Budge, “is not necessarily for us to reach our goal but to help us put forth our best effort and thereby glorify God.”

Sister Budge added: “As missionaries learn to exercise faith by setting goals and making plans, they will have experiences with the Spirit that build their faith, deepen their conversion and strengthen their testimony of God’s love for His children.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband participates in the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 22, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Regular missionary exchanges

The mission leadership council is not finished with the closing prayer, said Elder Rasband. “The work continues as every missionary is blessed, uplifted and taught the principles and application identified during the MLC.”

This is accomplished through regular missionary exchanges, he said.

Elder Rasband invited mission leaders to make it a priority to be out finding and teaching with their missionaries. “It is important to recognize that the mission leadership council leads to faith-filled goals, plans and action,” he said. “This is why companion exchanges are so crucial.”

Great joy comes from purpose-filled mission leadership councils, he said.

While new mission leaders saw different and beautiful teaching styles from those who presented at the seminar, Elder Rasband said all the leaders share one thing in common — a belief in Jesus Christ and a desire to testify of Him.