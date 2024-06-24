‘Find peace in Jesus Christ,’ Elder Uchtdorf teaches at Utah National Guard devotional

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, make small hearts with their fingers and gesture to the crowd after Elder Uchtdorf spoke at a devotional for the Utah National Guard in Draper, Utah, on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Some years ago, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited Fort Carson, a United States Army post in Colorado, where he spent time with the families of servicemen.

“They had so many deployments that the families suffered tremendously,” said the Apostle, who could sense the heavy burdens they carried during that difficult time.

It’s a load many soldiers and families have carried through all ages, but divine help is available, Elder Uchtdorf said.

“I learned again that there is only one answer — to be centered and anchored in the gospel of Jesus Christ. Because there we learn and know that regardless of what the load is and the troubles are, there is a place to go on our knees and feel the presence of Heavenly Father, to feel that Jesus Christ is right next to us, and that there are angels coming to you in those difficult times to carry you forward. ... In those difficult times, you will see that God will strengthen you individually and collectively as you move forward.”

Moments later, he added, “We might never find the peace of no weapons, no fighting, but we will find peace in Jesus Christ.”

Attendees listen to Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during a devotional for the Utah National Guard in Draper, Utah, on Sunday, June 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

The heartfelt gospel expressions were among several thoughts and experiences related to military service that Elder Uchtdorf shared as he spoke at a Utah National Guard devotional on Sunday, June 23.

Close to 400 — many dressed in military uniforms — attended the event at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Draper, Utah. Elder Uchtdorf was accompanied by his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf.

Among those in attendance were Maj. Gen. Daniel D. Boyack, adjutant general of the Utah National Guard, and Todd Linton, a retired Air Force Col. and director of the Church’s Military Relations and Chaplain Services Division. A choir of assorted Utah National Guard members performed a stirring rendition of “America the Beautiful.” Chaplain Col. Gene Whitmore, the outgoing State chaplain, also gave brief remarks.

In his remarks, Elder Uchtdorf thanked military members for their dedicated service and sacrifices “known in heaven,” and for carrying the light of the gospel in to dark places and circumstances. He promised them heavenly protection in their lives and encouraged all to be more welcoming and extend unconditional friendship to others.

“You are indeed an amazing group of individuals,” he said. “Please feel that the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles are aware of your immense service. You are highly cherished, and we pray for you always. We love you and what you do. ... You are the ones who show the world what the gospel of Jesus Christ is all about.”

Gift of gum

As a 5-year-old girl in Frankfurt, Germany, following the devastation of World War II, Harriet Uchtdorf’s heart was touched when an American soldier — still considered an “enemy soldier” by some Germans at that time — offered her a stick of chewing gum one day in the street. Young Harriet had never had gum before, and the nice gesture left her with a “great feeling.”

“This was a treasure for her,” Elder Uchtdorf said, adding that she savored and chewed it little by little for a long time.

The warm feeling she associated with that kindness came back to her years later when two American Latter-day Saint missionaries knocked on her family’s apartment door and introduced them to the gospel of Jesus Christ, which changed their lives.

“Out of small things comes that which is great,” Elder Uchtdorf said.

Feeling welcome

Following World War II, it was difficult for Latter-day Saints living in East Germany to leave and attend the Swiss Temple. Even so, many members faithfully held a current temple recommend.

“They wanted to show the Lord they were willing and ready to make and keep those covenants and be close to Him,” Elder Uchtdorf said.

After graduating from pilot school in Texas in 1962, Elder Uchtdorf said he was a 21-year-old with a crew cut when he received his endowment in the Mesa Arizona Temple.

Elder Uchtdorf expressed deep gratitude for those in the temple who recognized he was all alone, welcomed him warmly and helped him have a positive first experience in the house of the Lord. Look for similar ways to help others, he said.

“This is what we can do,” Elder Uchtdorf said, “wherever we see there is some need for personal attendance.”

Elder Uchtdorf said it was “interesting” during the day to “drop bombs and shoot rockets” and in the evening attend the temple.

“Life is full of contrasting experiences,” he said. “But one steady holding we have in life is the gospel truth, the covenants we make, and our personal commitment to stay true to it.”

Although he was only in Phoenix, Arizona, for a few months, the young German fighter pilot found a local Latter-day Saint ward and introduced himself to the bishop, who extended a calling for him to serve with the young men. He also received his patriarchal blessing during that time.

“I was a German-speaking guy ... but I could impress them a little bit as a fighter pilot,” he said with a smile. “It was a good relationship there, but I also felt at home. I think that is important. We need to make sure we help each other feel at home.”

Elder Uchtdorf spoke of a general need for all to focus more on loving your neighbor and to be more open, welcoming and mindful of opportunities to strengthen and unite with others in “unconditional friendship.”

“The way you serve, the spirit you bear and the light you share with others is a living testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ,” he said. “You are indeed true servants of the Lord, and the Lord has a place for you and a purpose for you wherever you serve, that you can be truly hands and instruments in His hands and to his extended arm in many ways.”

What they learned

Following the devotional, individuals shared what they learned while listening to an Apostle of the Lord.

“His appreciation for serving your fellow man and also how the answer to the world’s problems right now is a Christ-centered focus,” said Maj. Gen. Boyack, who attended with his wife, Michelle Boyack. “Serving each other and serving the Lord is really how the world will get better.”

The adjutant general of the Utah National Guard and his wife also appreciated Elder Uchtdorf’s acknowledgment of the burdens placed on military members and their families.

“Some of them carry very heavy loads of things their country has asked them to do, and then reconciling that to the gospel and peace and loving their fellow man,” he said. “You are called to do warrior things, and you can still be a Christ-centered individual. There were a lot of Christ-centered warriors in that room, and it was amazing to hear that from him.”

First Lt. Russell Facer, an Army chaplain with the Utah National Guard, attended the devotional with his wife, Brooke Facer.

“The thing that stuck out to me the most personally was his love for us and his desire for us to love others,” the chaplain said. “The thing he kept mentioning was how people in our communities don’t feel loved by Latter-day Saints, and I think we, as a church, and especially those in the military, we have that opportunity to love and serve regardless of faith, regardless of who they are. I appreciated that, and I think that’s the center of how we can become a better disciple of Jesus Christ.”

