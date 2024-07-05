Photo gallery: New mission leaders prepare for three-year service call

Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Newly called mission leaders of the Washington D.C. South Mission, President James and Sister Jenessa Mac Pherson, meet with some of their missionaries on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, before the Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.

PROVO, Utah — Each year, members of the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other general Church leaders engage in a multiday training of the newest mission leaders.

There is no other time outside of general conference when all members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles are gathered together in such a teaching capacity.

Church News published summaries of all the messages shared at the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders. As part of the four-day gathering at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, the new mission leaders participated in a variety of learning and teaching scenarios. They gathered each day for instruction together as a single group. They received instruction from General Authority Seventies who serve in area presidencies where they will serve. Some met with young missionaries who were also in training at the MTC at the same time.

The photos below illustrate some of the different experiences leaders and missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had over the four-day seminar.

Church President Russell M. Nelson speaks via pre-recorded video on Sunday, June 23, 2024, in the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | HUNTER WINTERTON

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, greets mission leaders at the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 20, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, center, exits following sacrament meeting on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | Hunter Winterton, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, testifies of the Savior on Thursday, June 20, 2024 in the Seminary for New Mission Leaders at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, arrive at the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Sunday, June 23, at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | Hunter Winterton, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles meets with missionaries during the Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 21, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shares memories of serving with then-Elder Holland as young missionaries in the British Mission at the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 20, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A new mission president respondes to Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 20, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles poses with the family of Elder Gancci Saintelus on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, speak during the 2024 Seminar for New Mission leaders at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 22, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, speaks with new mission leaders on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Provo, Utah. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, visits with new mission leaders Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, right, visit with new mission leaders on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a missionary devotional on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | CRISTY POWELL

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and her husband, Brother Douglas R. Johnson, right, speak with new mission leaders on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | HUNTER WINTERTON

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, teaches at the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 21, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, speaks during the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 22, 2024. | CRISTY POWELL

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman shows her returned-missionary son's worn out shoes at the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Jenessa Mac Pherson, a new mission leader in the Washington D.C. South Mission, hugs a sister missionary on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, before the Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Newly called mission leaders meet with some of their missionaries on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, before the Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Newly called mission leaders of the Portugal Lisbon Mission, President Aaron Blackwelder and Sister Genevieve Blackwelder, meet with some of their missionaries on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, before the Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Nohemi Reyes, a newly called mission leader for the Venezuela Barcelona Mission, shares her thoughts in a training meeting during the Seminar for New Mission Leaders held from June 20-23, 2024, at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | CRISTY POWELL